Experts Demand Training Overhaul as Ghana Confronts Cyber Threats

Industry leaders and academics gathered at Wednesday’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month launch delivered a blunt assessment: Ghana’s cybersecurity frameworks look impressive on paper, but without serious investment in training, simplified public education, and genuine inter-agency coordination, the country’s digital defenses remain dangerously porous.

John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Association of Banks, told the audience that cybercriminals operate with relentless focus, making resilience non-negotiable for financial institutions. While Ghana’s heavily regulated banking sector compels institutions to invest in cybersecurity infrastructure, he argued that technical safeguards alone won’t protect customers.

“To be successful, you need the users to also take a certain level of action. And that’s why the public education, sensitization, and educating the general public on safe use is very critical,” Awuah said. It’s an acknowledgment that banks can build fortress-level defenses, but one careless customer clicking a phishing link can unravel millions in security spending.

He pointed to the industry code as crucial for establishing baseline standards across the financial sector. “The industry code sets the minimum standard that each actor within the cybersecurity space must comply with. It sets up the governance system, the ethical standards. It gives us a common language,” he explained. Without that common language, coordinated responses to threats become chaotic—different institutions using incompatible protocols, sharing intelligence in formats others can’t process, responding to incidents without unified command structures.

Audrey Mnisi Mireku, Banking Operations, Risk and Cyber Security Executive at the Ghana Association of Banks, offered a more optimistic take on Ghana’s international standing. “Internationally we are doing very well. We have the frameworks in place, and they are working. Government as an enabler has done its part. It’s left with us to support government as private sector, as academia, to push and operationalize the frameworks.”

Her comments highlight a familiar pattern in Ghanaian policy implementation: solid frameworks exist, but translating them into daily operational reality across thousands of businesses, government agencies, and institutions requires sustained effort that often falters after initial enthusiasm fades.

Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, Founder and Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, cut through diplomatic language with sharp criticism. “The first thing that we have to do is the question of training. Without training, it’s going to be very difficult. We need to train all the stakeholders,” he said, before delivering a memorable indictment: “The biggest problem we have in this country is that people are intellectually civilized but practically primitive.”

It’s harsh language, but Fynn’s point reflects frustration shared across Ghana’s technology sector. Universities produce graduates with theoretical knowledge who can’t troubleshoot real systems. Professionals understand concepts but can’t implement them. Policymakers draft impressive strategies without understanding the practical constraints facing implementers.

He didn’t stop at training. “This idea of cyber takes a lot of money and so we need heavy investment, especially in the facilities to run this cybersecurity. Without investment, forget it. It will be a failure,” Fynn warned. It’s the uncomfortable reality that cybersecurity conferences rarely emphasize: Ghana’s ambitions require funding levels that successive budgets haven’t prioritized.

Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), emphasized consumer protection and individual responsibility. “The public needs to gain better awareness of the issues so that everybody can play their role in first ensuring that they secure themselves. You have a duty to yourself and to your organization to make sure that you are security aware.”

His agency perspective reflects the NCA’s mandate to protect telecommunications users, but also the recognition that regulators can’t secure systems that users deliberately leave vulnerable through careless behavior. Fianko returned to that theme later: “Don’t click where you are not sure. If something looks suspicious, yes, it is suspicious. One point of vulnerability could affect many other people in the chain. Let’s keep Ghana secure in cyberspace.”

The panel also addressed Ghana’s continental leadership role. Mireku noted the country’s re-election as chair of the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), saying, “Ghana’s re-election as ANCA chair is not a mistake. Africa trusts us, the international world trusts us. We have set the bar way too high and it’s our responsibility to actually help the other 54 countries so when we need help or they need help, we are all singing from the same hymn book.”

That leadership position creates expectations. Other African nations will measure their own progress against Ghana’s standards, creating pressure to demonstrate that frameworks actually work and that investments produce measurable security improvements.

Contributions from civil society and industry representatives highlighted practical gaps: cybersecurity messages need translation into local languages that ordinary Ghanaians understand, public institutions must establish dedicated cybersecurity units rather than treating security as an IT department afterthought, and child online protection efforts require urgent strengthening as younger Ghanaians spend increasing time on digital platforms.

The collective message from Wednesday’s experts suggests Ghana has reached an inflection point. The country’s international rankings and regulatory frameworks provide credibility, but converting that credibility into actual security requires investments in training infrastructure, simplified public education that reaches beyond English-speaking professionals, and inter-agency coordination that transcends bureaucratic turf battles.

Whether Ghana makes those investments and whether they produce results before a major breach exposes vulnerabilities, will determine if the country’s cybersecurity leadership reflects substance or just sophisticated presentation.