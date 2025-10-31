Experts Call for Renewable Energy Focus to Tackle Ghana’s Energy Debt

Energy experts have urged government to prioritize efficiency and renewable energy over continuous tariff increases as the sustainable solution to Ghana’s mounting energy sector debt crisis.

Speaking at the just-ended Ghana Economic Forum (GEF) 2025, panellists called for renewed focus on technology and diversifying the country’s energy mix through solar, gas and nuclear power to address the ballooning debt and ensure reliable yet affordable electricity supply.

Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, highlighted systemic failures and weak oversight as root causes of the current power challenges and legacy debt, noting that the sector owes about US$3.1 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Speaking on behalf of the sector minister, Dr. Ackah pointed to a fundamental planning failure that’s plagued the sector for nearly two decades. In 2006, the Energy Commission developed a strategic national energy plan, but it was never implemented. This lack of planning, he said, has forced the country into panic-driven procurement of overpriced energy during emergencies, plunging the sector into cyclical debt and power crises.

“We signed take-or-pay contracts for power we didn’t need and the bill, as always, landed at the Ghanaian people’s feet,” Dr. Ackah stated, expressing concern over persistent inefficiencies and revenue losses that have deprived the country of resources that could have been channeled into education and health infrastructure.

The Technical Advisor cited a striking example of poor procurement practices. In 2015, competitive procurement for solar energy yielded prices below US$0.10 per kilowatt-hour, but government didn’t implement those contracts. Instead, officials signed solar projects at US$0.18 and US$0.21, demonstrating exactly how not to run a sector, according to Dr. Ackah.

Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), described the energy sector debt as an albatross bigger than Ghana’s annual investment in infrastructure. This means more money goes toward servicing legacy debt than building roads, schools and hospitals combined. If government could lift this energy burden from the Ministry of Finance, Boakye argued, the country could perhaps double its infrastructure investment.

The experts spoke during a panel session themed ‘Financing the future, tackling legacy debt and building a resilient economy’ at the forum organized by Business and Financial Times. They outlined actionable remedies including prioritizing renewable energy, promoting accountability and improving tariff collection as essential steps toward building a system capable of powering the country’s industrialization agenda.

Dr. Ackah identified several factors needing immediate attention: non-cost-reflective tariffs despite being among West Africa’s highest, inefficiencies ranging from unmetered streetlights to widespread power theft (which he called “you touch”), and unbudgeted subsidies for specific industries that amounted to over US$190 million in 2021 alone.

However, the government is taking action. Dr. Ackah outlined ongoing efforts including renegotiating Independent Power Producer contracts, which has secured a US$261 million discount on legacy debts, and the recent passage of a Legislative Instrument mandating competitive procurement for power generation.

Revenue collection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has also improved, rising from an average of GH¢800 million monthly to GH¢1.5 billion. But this remains below the GH¢2.4 billion estimated as necessary by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Reindorf Annor, a partner at KPMG Ghana, called for transparency regarding these revenue increases, suggesting they stem more from tariff hikes than efficiency gains. “We need transparency from the very top. How much have we collected from the energy levies? How much has been used to reduce the sector debt?” he questioned, arguing that accountability builds credibility.

Annor also pushed for clear key performance indicators (KPIs) for state-owned energy enterprises, with severe consequences for non-performance. Without measurable targets and accountability, he suggested, the sector can’t turn around.

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, proposed monetizing state-owned thermal plants and selling idle capacity to neighboring countries. Ghana is blessed to be surrounded by countries hungry for electricity, he noted, urging government to free the system and allow excess capacity to generate revenue that could offset the debt.

The panellists agreed that Ghana’s current energy model is too expensive and inefficient, making a compelling case for adding renewable and cost-efficient sources to the mix.

Dr. Nii Kwashie Allotey, Technical Director of ESPco Nuclear, challenged the notion that renewables can’t support industrialization. Today, Ghana runs simple cycle plants at US$0.11 per kilowatt-hour, but renewable energy could provide the same power for less than US$0.10, he argued, citing China and India as industrial giants that rely heavily on renewables.

The experts stressed that offsetting legacy debt shouldn’t come at the expense of local industry. “We’ve reached a point where you are killing the goose that lays the golden eggs,” Dr. Allotey warned, referring to the burden high tariffs place on industries.

Kwaku Wiafe, Head of Engineering Unit at the Volta River Authority (VRA), advocated for government investment in nuclear energy as a baseload complement to hydro and gas-powered plants. He called for establishing a board for the Nuclear Energy Programme Implementation Organisation and adequately resourcing Nuclear Power Ghana.

Countries are giving tariffs for nuclear from US$0.29 for plants already paid for to about six cents for new plants, Wiafe revealed, presenting nuclear as a viable long-term solution for affordable, stable power.

The Ghana Economic Forum 2025, organized by Business and Financial Times, brought together technocrats, policymakers and stakeholders in finance, energy and agriculture to explore solutions for Ghana’s economic challenges. The 14th edition, sponsored by Fidelity Bank and KPMG, carried the theme ‘Currency stability: A reset for sustainable economic growth’, fostering in-depth discussions on critical issues shaping the country’s economy.