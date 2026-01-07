Experts Advise Households and Government on Maximizing Price Stability Gains

With Ghana’s inflation rate continuing its downward trend to end 2025 at 5.4 percent, a marked improvement from 23.8 percent a year earlier, economists and policymakers are advising both families and government on how to make the most of this period of relative price stability.

Recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that food inflation, a major driver of household costs, dropped sharply to 4.9 percent in December 2025, significantly reducing the cost of essentials that account for a large share of consumer spending.

As prices ease, many households are seeing relief at markets and on everyday bills. But with costs still sensitive to supply disruptions and regional disparities, experts say the period of easing represents an opportunity to reinforce household financial resilience.

With inflation easing, families can plan their budgets with greater confidence, said Alhassan Iddrisu, Ghana’s Government Statistician. He advised households to track spending on essentials such as food, rent and school fees while avoiding non essential expenses. Families should set aside small savings whenever possible to strengthen household finances, he added.

This approach can help protect real incomes and cushion households against potential future price swings, particularly in food and transport sectors where volatility remains possible. The GSS urged households to manage spending carefully, particularly on essential items such as food, rent and education.

On the policy front, Iddrisu urged authorities to stay the course on fiscal discipline, sustain efforts to stabilize food prices and target investments in storage, irrigation, transport and market access to reduce regional disparities. Such supply side investments are essential for strengthening domestic food systems and narrowing the persistent price gaps across different regions.

Improved storage, irrigation and transport infrastructure not only help reduce post harvest losses but also enhance market access for farmers, potentially lowering prices for consumers in the long run. The GSS called on government to maintain fiscal discipline, stabilize food supply systems and invest in infrastructure to address regional price gaps.

Government fiscal consolidation and a stable macroeconomic framework have underpinned the downward trend in inflation, reinforcing a more predictable environment for businesses and households alike. Continued emphasis on prudent public spending and coordination with monetary authorities is widely viewed as key to sustaining these gains.

The GSS encouraged businesses to improve efficiency and strengthen domestic supply chains as inflationary pressures continue to ease. For companies, the easing inflation environment provides room to invest in efficiency improvements, strengthen local supply chains and translate cost savings into more stable prices for consumers.

The December 2025 inflation rate of 5.4 percent marks the 12th consecutive month of decline and represents the lowest reading since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021. The rate fell from 6.3 percent in November and dropped 18.4 percentage points from December 2024.

Food inflation’s decline from 27.8 percent in December 2024 to 4.9 percent provides meaningful relief to households, as food accounts for about 43 percent of household expenditure. Non food inflation also moderated to 5.8 percent from 20.3 percent a year earlier.

Despite the annual decline, food prices rose 1.1 percent month on month in December, which Iddrisu attributed mainly to seasonal factors. He cautioned that short term fluctuations could still occur even as broader inflationary pressures continue to ease.

Regional data revealed wide disparities, with the Eastern Region recording 11.2 percent inflation while the Savannah Region posted minus 1.2 percent deflation. These differences reflect varying supply conditions, transport costs and market access across the country.

While the easing inflation trend is welcome, inflation dynamics can shift quickly, especially in food markets sensitive to seasonal changes and supply disruptions. Households are encouraged to maintain robust budgeting practices, build savings where possible and remain attentive to price trends.

The government’s focus on infrastructure, agricultural productivity and targeted interventions to reduce regional price gaps will be crucial to ensuring that the benefits of lower inflation translate into sustained economic well being for Ghanaians across the country.

Ghana’s economy expanded 5.5 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2025, supported by recovery in agriculture and services. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the fifth review of Ghana’s loan programme in December 2025, unlocking about $385 million in immediate disbursement and reinforcing confidence in the country’s reform trajectory.

The West African cocoa, gold and crude oil exporter began implementing reforms in May 2023 after inflation soared to 54.1 percent in December 2022 amid ballooning public debts, a collapsing local currency and a weakened macroeconomic environment. The situation has improved as a result of reforms backed by a three billion dollar loan from the IMF and austerity measures introduced by government.

While authorities have warned that risks remain, including exposure to global commodity price swings, economists say the sharp fall in inflation provides room for a more supportive policy environment as Ghana continues its economic recovery. The challenge lies in maintaining discipline while ensuring that price stability translates uniformly across all regions and sectors.