Expert Warns SOEs Threaten Ghana’s Post-IMF Fiscal Gains

A banking and corporate governance consultant has warned that Ghana’s State-Owned Enterprises pose the next major threat to fiscal stability as the country prepares to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Dr. Richmond Atuahene argues in a new policy analysis that many State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) have become structural drains on public finances, forcing government to absorb debts, operational losses, and contingent liabilities that widen the fiscal deficit and expand public debt. Without drastic reforms, he warns, loss-making SOEs could quietly rebuild the same fiscal pressures that triggered the crisis in the first place.

To prevent a relapse, Dr. Atuahene proposes six strategic reforms aimed at transforming SOEs from taxpayer burdens into efficient, accountable, and commercially viable institutions.

His first recommendation is a deliberate reduction of state dominance through pragmatic divestiture policies including outright sales, leases, joint ventures, and liquidation of chronically loss-making entities. He draws on Ghana’s own track record, noting that the country successfully divested approximately 192 state enterprises between 1989 and 1999 through various models, generating value while easing fiscal pressure. Government, he argues, cannot continue acting simultaneously as owner, financier, rescuer, and regulator of failing commercial enterprises.

Second, Dr. Atuahene calls for governance reforms that insulate SOE management from political interference. He argues that excessive partisan influence promotes inefficiency, weakens accountability, and fuels corruption, and recommends stronger anti-corruption mechanisms, improved transparency, and professional public sector management as correctives.

Third, he singles out the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) as institutions requiring urgent structural attention. He recommends operational reforms and potential private sector participation for ECG to reduce technical and commercial losses, and a comprehensive restructuring of COCOBOD to narrow its mandate strictly to cocoa production and marketing, removing the quasi-fiscal activities currently burdening state finances.

His fourth proposal calls for a stronger Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, partly modelled on Canada’s infrastructure financing approach, to leverage private capital and expertise in closing infrastructure gaps in transport, logistics, and trade connectivity without adding to public debt.

Fifth, Dr. Atuahene urges the introduction of binding performance contracts for SOEs, mandatory fiscal risk statements quantifying SOE liabilities, explicit budget caps on subsidies and transfers, and parliamentary approval for restructuring-related guarantees. SOEs that consistently miss efficiency targets, he argues, should no longer qualify automatically for government support.

His sixth and final recommendation calls for alignment with the updated 2024 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises, with stronger and more independent SOE boards empowered to commission audits and impose sanctions on underperforming management.