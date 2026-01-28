Expert Warns Ghana Risks Missing Billions Without Urgent 5G Reforms

Ghana risks missing out on significant economic, technological and public safety gains unless it urgently reforms its regulatory framework to unblock the rollout of fifth generation (5G) network services, a technology expert has warned.

Dr Edith Ghunney, a Ghanaian based radio frequency engineering specialist and technology consultant, says prolonged delays in deploying 5G could cost the country revenue from digital public services, slow economic growth and weaken critical emergency response systems. In agriculture, digital tools such as precision farming and market access platforms could add GHS 10.5 billion in value, creating 190,000 new jobs, and boost smallholder crop yields by 10 to 20 percent, according to a 2025 GSMA Africa report.

In an interview, Dr Ghunney attributed the stalled rollout largely to regulatory bottlenecks and the current Next Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC) shared monopoly model, which she argues has reduced competitive pressure and slowed deployment. Ghana cannot digitize if its nervous system is incomplete, she said. Innovation and safety cannot wait for a monopoly to get organized.

Dr Ghunney, who serves on the Technical Programme Committee of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Dynamic Spectrum Access Networks (DySPAN), explained that while the NGIC model was intended to reduce infrastructure costs, it has instead removed the urgency that competition typically brings. In a competitive market, when one network lags, others move faster. That pressure is missing, she noted.

In July 2025, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation issued NGIC a December deadline to roll out high speed 5G services or risk having its licence reviewed. The directive followed two previously missed deadlines, November 2024 and June 2025, by NGIC, which was awarded the mandate to deliver nationwide high speed 5G services under a shared infrastructure model.

Dr Ghunney warned that further delays could lock Ghana out of the full benefits of advanced digital technologies that rely on 5G’s ultra fast speeds, low latency and high capacity. Fifth generation networks can deliver speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second, enabling real time data transfer and supporting technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The GSMA report estimates that technologies powered by 5G, such as IoT and AI, could generate an additional GHS 15 billion, particularly in gold and cocoa processing, where Ghana holds strong competitive advantages. The report projects that digital transformation across five sectors could add more than GHS 40 billion to Ghana’s economy by 2029 and create nearly 500,000 jobs.

Dr Ghunney stressed that late adoption of 5G poses serious risks to critical sectors such as ports and mining, where advanced automation depends on Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), a feature unique to 5G networks. Applications such as autonomous cranes and self driving haulage trucks, she said, cannot function effectively on existing 4G infrastructure.

While connectivity has improved, some industries are still operating on what is essentially 2015 level technology, she said. She also highlighted the life saving potential of 5G in healthcare, particularly emergency medical services. With 5G, paramedics could stream high definition video to surgeons in real time during trauma cases, enabling faster and more accurate medical decisions during the critical golden hour.

The difference between a stable 5G connection and a congested 4G signal can literally be the difference between life and death, Dr Ghunney said. She further explained that 5G enables network slicing, allowing a single physical network to be divided into multiple virtual networks. This would ensure that emergency services have dedicated bandwidth during disasters, even when commercial networks are congested.

Minister Samuel Nartey George warned that further delays will trigger a National Communications Authority (NCA) review of NGIC’s 10 year exclusivity license. Only 16 of 350 planned 4G/5G sites are operational, far short of the 50 tower commitment for Accra and Kumasi.

NGIC secured an exclusive 10 year 5G license in May 2024, with partners including Nokia, Radisys, Tech Mahindra and backing from Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s infrastructure. The company was expected to replicate the success of Ambani’s Reliance Jio in India, which transformed mobile data affordability and gained 470 million users.

Dr Ghunney called on authorities to act swiftly to reform regulations, reduce deployment risks and open pathways for industries and emergency services to access full 5G capabilities. Fast tracking these reforms is not just about faster internet, she said. It is about safeguarding Ghana’s digital future, protecting public safety and ensuring the economy remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.