Expert Warns Cybersecurity Bill Risks Privacy and Media Freedom

A leading data analytics specialist has raised serious concerns about Ghana’s proposed Cybersecurity Amendment Bill, warning that its current form could undermine fundamental freedoms and stifle technological innovation. Dr. Eugene Frimpong believes several provisions grant excessive powers to the Cyber Security Authority without adequate judicial oversight.

He specifically highlighted Section 47B, which would allow CSA officers to enter premises and access electronic devices without prior notice or warrants. “This could lead to unannounced newsroom raids where officers can seize computers or journalists’ phones without court approval,” Dr. Frimpong stated during an exclusive interview. He expressed concern this could create a chilling effect on investigative journalism and whistleblowing.

While acknowledging the bill’s importance in combating cybercrime, which saw a 52 percent increase in reported cases during the first half of 2025, the expert emphasized the need for balance. He cautioned that the legislation might revisit eras of restricted press freedom that Ghana has previously overcome.

The proposed law also grants surveillance powers enabling communication interception for national security purposes. Dr. Frimpong questioned whether these measures included sufficient safeguards against potential abuse. He further warned that compliance costs could disadvantage local cybersecurity startups compared to well-funded international competitors.

Despite these concerns, Dr. Frimpong recognized positive elements in the bill, particularly its cybersecurity hygiene certification requirements for companies handling sensitive data. He suggested Ghana could learn from other African nations that separate regulatory and investigative functions across different agencies.

The expert ultimately urged Parliament to refine the legislation through broader consultation, ensuring Ghana’s digital security framework protects both national interests and civil liberties. “I see good intentions in the bill,” he noted, “but if not refined, it could undermine the very freedoms that drive our democracy.”