Expert Warns Africa Unprepared for AI Governance Challenges

Africa faces significant risks from artificial intelligence deployment in governance due to underdeveloped legal frameworks and regulatory gaps, according to Dr. Eugene Frimpong, a data analytics and artificial intelligence specialist, as global experiments in AI governance intensify.

The warning comes as Albania has appointed the world’s first AI-generated government minister, called Diella, to tackle corruption in public procurement, highlighting both opportunities and dangers of deploying AI in high-stakes government operations.

Dr. Frimpong emphasized that Africa’s regulatory environment makes the continent especially vulnerable as governments consider AI adoption in public administration. “The rate of innovation always exceeds the pace of governance. Even in Europe and America, laws are struggling to catch up. Africa is even further behind,” he told The High Street Journal.

While only two African countries have adopted AI strategies, recent developments suggest broader continental engagement. Over 83% of AI startup funding in Q1 2025 went to Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt, demonstrating significant private sector momentum that may outpace regulatory development.

The specialist identified transparency as the foremost concern, warning that AI systems often operate as “black boxes” with little clarity on decision-making processes. “You don’t really know what data is being used or what algorithms are applied. That lack of transparency is concerning,” he explained.

Algorithmic bias represents another critical risk, since models trained on skewed or incomplete data can unfairly disadvantage marginalized groups including the poor, elderly, or individuals with criminal histories. This concern gains urgency given Africa’s diverse socioeconomic landscapes and potential for AI to exacerbate existing inequalities.

Security vulnerabilities compound the challenges. AI systems can degrade over time without regular audits and backtesting, while data poisoning by malicious actors could manipulate outcomes. “Whatever you put into the machine is what comes out. Garbage in, garbage out,” Dr. Frimpong warned.

Despite risks, AI has the potential to grow Africa’s economy by an estimated $2.9 to 4.8 billion by 2030, suggesting the continent cannot afford to ignore technological opportunities while addressing governance concerns.

Rather than dismissing AI entirely, Dr. Frimpong advocated for targeted applications beginning with procurement oversight, where corruption is most prevalent. Automating smaller-value contracts could improve accountability while preserving human oversight for complex, higher-value transactions. “Start small, aim high, but take gradual steps,” he advised.

Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa already deploy AI-led digital tools including drones for farm management, X-ray screening for tuberculosis diagnosis, and real-time tracking systems for packages and shipments, demonstrating practical applications that avoid high-risk governance areas.

The specialist urged African policymakers to strengthen privacy protections, safeguard marginalized groups, and establish independent AI governance bodies led by technical experts rather than political appointees, recommendations that align with emerging continental strategy development.

The African Union’s Continental AI Strategy timeline extends from 2025 to 2030, with Phase 1 (2025-2026) focusing on establishing governance structures, creating national AI strategies, and mobilizing resources, suggesting coordinated continental approach to AI governance challenges.

Albania’s experiment provides a real-world case study for African observers. Prime Minister Edi Rama appointed the AI-generated minister to ensure public tenders are “completely free of corruption,” though opposition politicians have called the move unconstitutional, highlighting political and legal complexities of AI governance implementation.

The digital assistant is already being used on Albania’s e-governance platform to reduce corruption, nepotism, and conflicts of interest in public procurement processes, demonstrating practical applications while raising questions about accountability and democratic legitimacy that African governments must consider.

Dr. Frimpong also addressed Africa’s digital finance evolution, noting that mobile money has transformed payment access and small loan availability. However, he cautioned against assumptions that mobile money would replace traditional banking systems. “It is too early to say mobile money will replace banks. Confidence in the banking system and credit scoring still matter,” he explained.

Africa currently houses only 3% of the global AI talent pool, with continued brain drain depleting technical expertise, suggesting human capital constraints that could compound governance risks if AI deployment outpaces local technical capacity.

The expert’s warnings underscore tensions between AI’s economic potential and governance readiness across African countries seeking technological advancement while managing democratic accountability, transparency requirements, and citizen protection in an increasingly digital government landscape.

Analysis suggests that successful AI governance in Africa will require balancing innovation with equity, global standards with local needs, and state oversight with public trust, as pioneered by countries like Rwanda and Ghana in their emerging AI policy frameworks.