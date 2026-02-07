Expert Urges Government to Revive Stalled Mining Revenue Governance Bill

Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) Co-Chair Dr Steve Manteaw has called on government to resurrect a decade-old Natural Resource Governance Bill designed to impose discipline on mining revenues similar to safeguards currently governing petroleum income.

Speaking at a Strategic Policy Session on Ghana’s Gold Trade and Economic Recovery organized by the Economic Governance Platform (EGP), Dr Manteaw warned that the absence of a coherent governance structure for mining revenues threatens to convert the current gold windfall into short term consumption rather than long term national wealth.

The energy expert traced Ghana’s current challenge to contrasting approaches applied to petroleum and mineral resources. When Ghana discovered oil and began commercial production, policymakers created the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) with built in protections against volatile commodity prices.

Under the PRMA enacted in 2011, Ghana established the Stabilisation Fund to cushion the budget during revenue downturns and the Heritage Fund to protect future generations. Clear investment rules were implemented, restricting petroleum revenues to low risk financial instruments while deliberately avoiding speculative or high risk investments.

The legislation also created the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), a citizen led oversight body mandated to monitor petroleum revenue use and report directly to the public. This structure ensured that petroleum revenues were not only spent but scrutinized, with transparency embedded into the system.

Dr Manteaw noted that these safeguards were informed by lessons Ghana had already learned painfully from the mining sector. Despite decades of gold production, the country has never applied a similar governance framework to mining revenues, an omission that has become more glaring as gold prices surge on international markets.

Without such a framework, gold revenues risk being spent from hand to mouth, driven by short term political and fiscal pressures rather than long term development goals. Infrastructure, savings, industrialization, and intergenerational equity are often crowded out by immediate budget needs.

Dr Manteaw revealed that efforts to address this gap were once underway. About a decade ago, stakeholders including GHEITI began developing a Natural Resource Governance Bill designed to harmonize management of Ghana’s extractive resources, both petroleum and minerals, under a single coherent framework.

The proposed bill sought to replicate PRMA strengths in the mining sector, including stabilization mechanisms, long term savings, conservative investment rules, and citizen oversight. Dr Manteaw chaired the process and confirmed that the draft exists with the Ministry of Finance, though political transitions and shifting priorities stalled implementation.

With gold prices high and global demand strong, Dr Manteaw believes the timing is right and urgent for government to return to the stalled bill. Reviving it would allow Ghana to harmonize natural resource management, ensuring that gold revenues are treated with the same discipline, foresight, and transparency as oil revenues.

Such a framework would also institutionalize citizen oversight, ensuring that mining revenues are tracked, audited, and explained to the public rather than absorbed quietly into recurrent spending. For Dr Manteaw, the issue is not whether Ghana earns from gold but how those earnings are managed.

Ghana is Africa’s largest gold producer and the sixth largest worldwide. The country earned approximately 16.7 billion cedis from the extractive sector in 2023, representing roughly 7 percent of total government receipts, according to Ministry of Finance data disclosed during the 2023 GHEITI report launch.

GHEITI driven reforms have recovered over 700 million dollars in additional revenue that might otherwise have been lost, Dr Manteaw noted during the recent report launch, underscoring the initiative’s impact on both mining and petroleum policy.

Global gold prices continue climbing, with benchmark rates reaching approximately 2,800 dollars per troy ounce in recent weeks. This represents a significant increase from historical averages and provides Ghana with substantial foreign exchange earnings potential if managed strategically.

The mining sector generated net foreign exchange inflows of 3.9 billion dollars in 2023, helping stabilize Ghana’s balance of payments and exchange rate. Transfers from extractive activities to sub national authorities reached 1.8 billion cedis, supporting infrastructure and local development in mining and petroleum producing areas.

However, challenges persist in how these revenues translate into community development. Dr Manteaw previously highlighted that district assemblies in mining areas often misuse Mineral Development Fund (MDF) allocations on funeral donations, canopy hiring, painting office buildings, and garbage collection instead of investing in water systems, health facilities, feeder roads, or school infrastructure.

The expert has consistently advocated for treating mineral revenues as income for investment rather than income for consumption. He illustrated this principle using the Free Senior High School programme, noting that a third of the programme is financed from oil revenues while 30 million dollars from the same source was invested in Kotoka Terminal Three, which has generated returns of approximately 10 million dollars.

Dr Manteaw emphasized that gold is finite and warned that spending everything today to solve immediate problems denies future generations their fair share. As Ghana debates economic stability, debt sustainability, and long term development, the call to resurrect the Natural Resource Governance Bill places mining revenues squarely at the center of national conversation.