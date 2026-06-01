Expert Urges Ghana To Renew Tarkwa Lease, Seek Equity

Resource governance expert Dr Steve Manteaw has urged Ghana to renew Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mining lease while acquiring an equity stake, rather than letting nationalist sentiment override economic strategy.

Manteaw said much of the public debate over one of Ghana’s largest gold mines had been shaped by developments in South Africa, where Gold Fields is headquartered, and by nationalist feeling rather than economic reasoning. The gold belongs to Ghana, he acknowledged, and the country should keep the larger share of its value, but ownership claims alone should not drive the decision.

“Let’s not bite more than we can chew,” he cautioned.

Ghana has the technical skill to manage its mining sector, Manteaw said, but still lacks the capital to fund large scale operations on its own. He pointed to the recent state takeover of the Bogoso and Prestea mine, prompted by concerns over the operator’s financial performance, as a sign that access to finance remains a major hurdle.

The answer, he argued, is not to shut out foreign investors but to strike a better deal. He proposed that Ghana renew the lease and use the moment to take a meaningful equity stake in Tarkwa through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). That would give the country a direct share of production on top of existing taxes, royalties and carried interest, while keeping foreign capital and expertise in play.

Even wealthier nations court foreign direct investment, he noted, saying Ghana should focus on capturing more value locally rather than chasing outright ownership it cannot yet finance.

Manteaw also cautioned against losing sight of the partnerships behind Ghana’s push for London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certification, a step that would help the country retain more value from its gold exports. Gold Fields, through its affiliate Rand Refinery, is working with the Ghana Chamber of Mines to build the technical capacity local refineries need to meet international standards, he said.

His intervention lands in a heated debate. The current Tarkwa concession expires in 2027, and renewals will no longer be automatic, with companies required to show stronger commitments on local value, technology transfer and community development. The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has urged the government to reject the extension, while the Chamber of Mines has defended it as vital to investor confidence and public revenue.

For Manteaw, the aim is to draw greater benefit from Ghana’s mineral wealth without weakening the investment, production and long term value creation that sustain the sector.