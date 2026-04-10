Expert Urges Ghana to Ground Policy in Evidence, Not Hope

A development policy expert is raising pointed questions about the evidence underpinning Ghana’s decades of national development frameworks, warning that a persistent disconnect between policy ambition and measurable outcomes risks repeating the same costly mistakes under new names.

Dr. David Sarfo Ameyaw, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED), argues that successive governments have introduced reform after reform without systematically evaluating what worked, what failed, and why. The result, he says, is a pattern of policy reinvention untethered from institutional learning.

“Every reform has been done in Ghana for our 69 years. Different governments, different national planning commissions, we had Vision 2020, we have Vision 2030, we have Agenda 2063. Very soon, in four years, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be coming to an end,” he said. “The question is, which one of these things has worked? What was the evidence that was used to support these things? What were the challenges? We need to learn, we need to sit down.”

His concern is that key policy decisions on everything from food pricing to import duties are routinely made without clear visibility on the data or research informing them. This not only undermines public confidence in government outcomes but creates uncertainty for businesses trying to plan in a policy environment they cannot predict.

Dr. Ameyaw extends the critique beyond Ghana. He notes that Africa as a whole contributes less than 7 percent of global research and knowledge production a figure he describes as a structural weakness in the continent’s ability to design policies grounded in local realities. The challenge, however, is not only about producing more research. “Whether we are contributing 7% or 5%, we have been able to generate some research here that can inform our government’s action, our NGOs’ practices, our communities’ interventions,” he said, arguing that the more pressing issue is embedding existing evidence into decision-making rather than leaving it to gather dust.

It is against this backdrop that ICED, in partnership with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana and other collaborators, is organising the 9th Evidence to Action Conference and Exhibition, scheduled from June 22 to 26, 2026 at the ISSER Auditorium in Accra. The conference is themed “Reimagining the Evidence-Informed Policy and Decision-Making Ecosystem in Africa” and will bring together policymakers, academics, civil society organisations, private sector actors, and development practitioners to deepen conversations on how research can better inform real-world decisions.

With the 2030 deadline for the SDGs now less than four years away, Dr. Ameyaw says the urgency to reassess past interventions has never been greater. Without a deliberate effort to document what has succeeded and what has not, Ghana risks entering the next development cycle carrying the same unexamined failures rebranded but unreformed.

For him, the path forward is not another ambitious new vision. It is the harder, more honest work of understanding why the old ones fell short.