Expert Urges Ghana Strengthen Domestic Markets Amid US$70B Gap

Ghana confronts a staggering financing shortfall that threatens its development ambitions, prompting renewed calls for strengthening domestic capital markets as the country navigates post-middle-income economic realities.

The country faces a financing gap of between US$60 billion and US$70 billion to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. This massive shortfall has intensified focus on domestic financial market development as international borrowing becomes increasingly expensive for the West African nation.

Mr. Jacob Assa, Senior Economist and Strategic Advisor at the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Africa, emphasized the critical importance of building robust domestic capital markets during a national workshop on sovereign credit ratings held in Tema on September 11, 2025.

The economic expert highlighted how Ghana’s transition to middle-income status has fundamentally altered its financing landscape. “Many African countries, including Ghana, have transitioned to middle-income status, making them ineligible for concessional financing and aid,” Assa explained, underscoring the urgency of developing alternative funding mechanisms.

Assa argued that strengthened domestic financial markets represent Ghana’s most viable path to sustainable development financing. He outlined how robust capital markets enable companies to access local funding while allowing investors to deploy resources more strategically, ultimately supporting entrepreneurship and long-term economic growth through local-currency financing solutions.

The two-day technical workshop, organized through collaboration between UNDP, Ghana’s government, and Japan under the Credit Ratings and Development Programme, brought together experts from key institutions including the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana National Petroleum Commission, and Ghana Gold Board.

Beyond market development, Assa stressed the critical need for improved coordination among government ministries when engaging with credit rating agencies. He emphasized that economic fundamentals alone prove insufficient without compelling narratives supported by credible data to attract investment and secure favorable ratings.

Mr. Edward Ampratwum, Head of Inclusive Growth and Accountable Governance at UNDP Ghana, explained the workshop’s strategic focus on building domestic expertise for credit rating engagement. He noted that African credit ratings remain dominated by external players, making local capacity building essential for challenging methodologies and ensuring transparency when necessary.

The capacity-building initiative forms part of UNDP’s broader strategy to enhance African countries’ resilience in global financial markets. The program aims to equip domestic experts with knowledge to present accurate economic narratives that attract sustainable investment while reducing borrowing costs.

Ghana’s financing challenge reflects broader continental trends, with Africa requiring $170 billion annually to address shortfalls in energy, water, and transport infrastructure, according to recent United Nations Economic Commission for Africa assessments.

The workshop outcomes will directly influence Ghana’s approach to sovereign credit rating management, potentially reducing borrowing costs and freeing resources for national development priorities. Participants were urged to implement lessons learned to strengthen Ghana’s financial market positioning and international investor confidence.

This initiative represents a strategic pivot toward domestic financial market strengthening as Ghana seeks sustainable development financing solutions in an increasingly challenging international borrowing environment.