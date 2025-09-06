Expert Urges Competition Over Politics in Ghana’s DSTV Pricing Row

Industry analyst warns ministerial confrontation risks politicising regulation while distracting from broader competition needs as pay-TV giant faces potential shutdown deadline.

Ghana’s broadcasting sector requires stronger competition rather than political theatrics to address DSTV’s market dominance, according to telecommunications expert Barnabas Nii Laryea, as the standoff between MultiChoice Ghana and Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George reaches critical juncture.

DSTV faces potential shutdown today after failing to meet the government’s September 6 deadline for subscription price reductions, following months of escalating tensions that began when the Ministry imposed daily fines of 10,000 cedis on MultiChoice Ghana for failing to provide pricing data.

The confrontation has drawn criticism from policy observers who question whether ministerial intervention represents the most effective approach to addressing consumer concerns about pay-TV pricing in Ghana.

Regulatory Independence at Risk

Laryea, a former head of corporate communications at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, argues the current spectacle risks politicising regulatory enforcement while obscuring fundamental market structure issues affecting Ghanaian consumers.

“While frustrations over DSTV’s pricing regime are valid, challenging the Minister directly against the company risks distracting from the bigger issue, which is the absence of meaningful alternatives for Ghanaian consumers,” Laryea stated.

Under Ghana’s Electronic Communications Act, enforcement authority and dispute resolution responsibilities rest with the National Communications Authority and the Communications Tribunal, not government ministers engaging in public confrontations with private companies.

The analyst emphasised that regulatory independence helps insulate public policy from political theatre while reducing risks of diplomatic complications with South Africa, where MultiChoice is headquartered.

Competition as Solution

Rather than ministerial ultimatums, Laryea advocates for market-based solutions to DSTV’s entrenched position in Ghana’s pay-TV landscape.

“Robust competition is what Ghana truly needs to prevent DSTV’s entrenched monopoly,” he noted, pointing to existing alternatives including internet protocol television services and streaming platforms available to consumers with reliable internet connections.

Current pricing data shows Ghanaians pay nearly $83 for premium DSTV packages, significantly above regional averages according to government assessments that triggered the initial confrontation.

The expert warned that ministerial confrontation with foreign companies “risks straining Ghana-South Africa relations, unsettling investor confidence, and creating perceptions of hostility to South African enterprises.”

Strategic Communication Advice

While criticising DSTV’s combative public posture throughout the dispute, Laryea advised MultiChoice to adopt silent diplomacy similar to MTN Ghana’s approach during previous ministerial scrutiny.

The telecommunications giant should focus on operational efficiency, employment security, and sustaining livelihoods rather than engaging in media battles that potentially damage stakeholder relationships, according to his analysis.

This strategic shift could help de-escalate tensions while allowing regulatory processes to proceed through proper channels without political interference.

Broader Policy Priorities

Ghana’s communications sector faces more significant challenges requiring ministerial attention, including digital migration completion, spectrum efficiency optimization, broadband penetration expansion, and artificial intelligence policy development.

These structural issues affect broader economic development and digital inclusion objectives beyond pricing disputes for services primarily consumed by higher-income demographics, Laryea observed.

“DSTV, for all its dominance, is but a fly that can be swatted through regulatory firmness rather than ministerial brinkmanship,” he concluded.

The standoff has attracted commentary from multiple policy observers who question whether direct ministerial intervention represents optimal regulatory practice for addressing market competition concerns in Ghana’s evolving media landscape.

As the September 6 deadline passes, attention shifts to whether the National Communications Authority will implement threatened license suspension or seek alternative resolution mechanisms that preserve regulatory credibility while addressing legitimate consumer protection concerns.