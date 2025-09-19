Expert Unveils Strategic Procurement Blueprint to Revive Ghana’s Failing State Enterprises

Ghana’s failing state-owned enterprises require strategic procurement transformation rather than continuous government bailouts to achieve sustainability, according to Professor Douglas Boateng, Africa’s first appointed Professor Extraordinaire for supply and value chain management, who outlined a comprehensive revival framework during the country’s premier procurement conference.

Speaking at the 2025 National Procurement and Supply Conference held September 16-17 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Professor Boateng argued that professional procurement practices could transform Ghana’s industrial landscape by creating intentional domestic markets for struggling enterprises.

The conference, organized under the theme “Reimagining Procurement and Supply for Sustainable Development and Economic Resilience,” brought together procurement professionals to address Ghana’s economic challenges through supply chain innovations.

Professor Boateng’s intervention comes as Ghana’s flagship Cocoa Processing Company posted a Q2 2025 net loss of $4.07 million, despite improvement from the previous year’s $6.33 million loss, highlighting the persistent struggles facing state-owned enterprises across multiple sectors.

The procurement expert traced the conceptual framework back to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whose establishment of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) demonstrated strategic thinking about embedding procurement into supply chains for national self-sufficiency.

Professor Boateng illustrated his thesis through hypothetical policy scenarios that could dramatically alter Ghana’s economic trajectory. He proposed mandatory hot chocolate consumption in schools as a procurement decision that would anchor domestic demand for the struggling Cocoa Processing Company, creating sustainable markets without requiring external financing.

Similarly, he suggested requiring all junior and senior high school uniforms to be procured from local textile manufacturers, potentially reviving enterprises like Akosombo Textiles through guaranteed domestic demand. Such policies would transform procurement from administrative function to industrial development tool.

The strategic approach addresses fundamental challenges in Ghana’s export-dependent economy, where raw materials leave the country at low prices before returning as expensive finished goods. Ghana exports raw cocoa while importing processed chocolate products, exemplifying the value addition deficit that strategic procurement could address.

Recent data reveals the scale of missed opportunities in Ghana’s cocoa sector. Smuggling reportedly diverted 350,000 tonnes of beans during the 2023-24 season, while European Union import regulations against untraceable cocoa tighten by year-end 2025, creating additional pressures on local processors.

The State Interests and Governance Authority’s annual reports document systematic underperformance across Ghana’s state enterprise portfolio. The Electricity Company of Ghana has recorded consecutive losses over multiple years, while similar patterns affect entities across various sectors.

Professor Boateng emphasized that successful implementation requires more than policy declarations. The transformation demands enforceable procurement standards, professional licensing requirements, and sustained political commitment to prioritize domestic value addition over short-term cost considerations.

His proposals align with broader African integration objectives that prioritize intra-continental trade relationships. A battery plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo should source lithium from Zimbabwe, not Australia, he noted in previous commentary, advocating for procurement decisions that strengthen regional value chains.

The professionalisation argument gains urgency as Ghana’s public institutions spend billions annually on goods and services without systematic consideration of local industrial impact. Redirecting even modest percentages toward domestic enterprises could create sustainable demand patterns that eliminate bailout requirements.

Industrial and Commercial Workers Union officials have repeatedly called for government intervention to revive distressed state enterprises, but Professor Boateng’s approach suggests market-creation mechanisms rather than direct subsidization as more sustainable solutions.

The procurement transformation model requires coordination between multiple government agencies, from education ministries implementing school feeding programs to infrastructure departments specifying construction materials. Such coordination challenges explain why strategic procurement remains underutilized despite its theoretical advantages.

International procurement best practices emphasize value-for-money considerations, but Professor Boateng argues that properly calculated long-term value must include job creation, foreign exchange savings, and industrial capacity development rather than focusing solely on immediate cost comparisons.

Ghana’s membership in international trade agreements creates constraints on preferential procurement policies, but World Trade Organization provisions allow developing countries significant flexibility for industrial development objectives through government procurement decisions.

The conference highlighted procurement’s evolution from administrative support function to strategic business capability. Without professionalised procurement backed by strong national law, industrialisation will remain a speech rather than a reality, Professor Boateng warned delegates.

His framework suggests that Ghana’s state enterprise challenges stem from market failure rather than operational incompetence, requiring systematic demand creation through coordinated procurement policies rather than management restructuring or private sector partnerships.

The proposal’s implementation would require legislative changes to procurement laws, professional licensing systems for practitioners, and performance measurement frameworks that balance cost efficiency with industrial development objectives.