Expert Says Ghana’s Property Tax a Neglected Gold Mine

Ghana could raise far more from property rates than it does, but a tangle of political, administrative and public-trust failures keeps the revenue stream dormant, banking and finance consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene argues, just as the country leans harder on its own taxes after leaving its IMF programme.

The timing sharpens the point. Ghana exited its $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) early and has moved to a non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument, a shift the government casts as proof of recovery but one that puts the burden of funding development, servicing debt and avoiding fresh borrowing squarely on domestic revenue. Property rates are the handle Atuahene says is most wasted.

His figures frame the gap. Where developed economies draw the equivalent of about 3% of GDP from property taxes, Ghana’s yield sits at roughly 0.03% to 0.05%, a level long documented in the research literature. In a paper shared with The High Street Journal, Atuahene sets out twelve reasons a direct, progressive tax that could reduce reliance on donors remains, in his word, sleeping.

Political and elite resistance tops his list. Wealthy owners and politically connected figures shield high-value real estate from realistic assessment, he argues, sometimes hiding ownership behind corporate shells, while there is little appetite to enforce rates on the allies and traditional leaders who underpin political support.

Enforcement barely exists. Laws allow penalties from fines to property sales to jail, he notes, but they are almost never applied, which encourages owners to ignore bills and leaves room for collectors to act corruptly without consequence.

Tax becomes a political weapon. In a tight two-party contest, Atuahene says, aggressive collection is avoided for fear of alienating either ordinary voters or the wealthy donors who fund campaigns.

There is also a broken link to services. Owners resist paying when they see no connection between their rates and local improvements such as drainage, street lighting or security, treating the charge as a burden rather than payment for services.

He points to the tax’s “lumpy” visibility. Because rates often fall due in large single payments disconnected from daily services, they are politically sensitive and easy to resist, especially for “asset-rich but cash-poor” owners holding valuable property on low cash income.

The tax base itself is narrow. Ghana largely taxes buildings rather than land, and with revaluations infrequent, the system misses the rising value of land in fast-urbanising areas.

Administrative capacity is thin. Local assemblies are expected to collect without basic tools, he says, many lacking vehicles, mapping equipment and IT systems, and without digital property registers officials fall back on manual methods that cannot keep up with sprawling development.

Staffing compounds it. A shortage of trained valuation officers and collectors, poor pay and weak training feed unprofessional conduct, poor records and underused technology.

Perceived unfairness erodes compliance. When owners believe a neighbour pays less for a similar property, or find the system too complex to follow, they are likelier to evade, weakening the trust a working tax system needs.

An education gap widens the problem. Many owners confuse property rates, paid to assemblies, with rent income tax, paid to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Atuahene cites studies showing more than half do not understand their obligations.

He flags an accountability void. A history of manual cash collection has produced heavy leakages, with funds failing to reach assembly accounts, and little transparency on how revenue is spent leaves citizens assuming mismanagement.

Finally, a structural tug-of-war. Shifting responsibility between the GRA and local assemblies over who should lead collection has caused further leakage and lost revenue.

Atuahene’s conclusion is that none of this is fixed by exhortation. Until the failures are tackled through digitalisation and political will, he argues, property rates will stay a potential source of domestic revenue that Ghana, short of money, keeps failing to collect.