Expert Questions Independence of Ghana’s Proposed Fiscal Council

A prominent banking consultant has raised doubts about whether Ghana’s planned Independent Fiscal Council can operate without political interference, citing the country’s history of undermining supposedly autonomous institutions.

Dr. Richmond Atuahene, a banking and financial consultant, questioned the effectiveness of the proposed oversight body during an interview with The High Street Journal. He argued that no institution in Ghana can maintain true independence when political leaders control key appointments.

The government recently announced plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council as part of broader public financial management reforms. The body would monitor fiscal policy and government spending, similar to councils operating in other countries to ensure fiscal discipline.

Dr. Atuahene pointed to the case of former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, who faced early retirement despite constitutional protections designed to ensure his independence. Domelevo’s tenure was marked by high-profile audits that challenged government spending decisions before his departure in 2021.

According to Dr. Atuahene, Ghana’s challenge lies not in competence but in political interference. He noted that many appointed officials possess adequate qualifications but face restrictions when attempting to perform their duties independently.

The consultant also highlighted how the previous administration suspended the Fiscal Responsibility Rule during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating how fiscal guidelines can be set aside when politically convenient. This precedent, he argued, shows how easily parliamentary majorities can override financial oversight mechanisms.

Dr. Atuahene expressed skepticism that the proposed council would differ from existing institutions. “I don’t think there is any independent institution in Ghana,” he stated, suggesting the new body would create only “the semblance of independence, not the reality.”

The establishment of fiscal councils has gained international recognition as a tool for improving government accountability and fiscal management. Countries including the United Kingdom, United States, and several European nations operate similar bodies with varying degrees of independence and authority.

Ghana has struggled with fiscal discipline in recent years, leading to economic challenges that culminated in seeking International Monetary Fund support in 2022. The proposed fiscal council represents part of broader structural reforms aimed at improving public financial management.

Critics argue that without genuine political commitment to institutional independence, oversight bodies remain vulnerable to interference regardless of their formal mandate. This concern extends beyond fiscal policy to other supposedly independent institutions including regulatory agencies and audit offices.

The debate reflects broader questions about institutional strength and democratic governance in Ghana. Public skepticism about political leaders’ willingness to accept accountability has grown amid concerns about partisan influence on state institutions.

Dr. Atuahene’s comments highlight ongoing tensions between the need for fiscal oversight and the political realities that may limit such institutions’ effectiveness. The success of any new fiscal council may ultimately depend on political will to respect its independence rather than formal legal protections alone.