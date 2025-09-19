Expert Proposes Faith-Based Networks Bridge Post-NSS Employment Gap

Religious and community organizations should establish systematic job matching programs for National Service Scheme (NSS) graduates as tertiary institutions struggle to provide adequate career support for Ghana’s expanding graduate population, according to a prominent leadership development specialist.

Dr. Esi Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Human Capital Limited and Executive Director of Ashesi University’s Centre for Leadership, outlined this innovative approach during a recent social media discussion examining career transitions after Ghana’s mandatory national service program.

The proposal emerges as Ghana’s National Service Authority grapples with significant operational challenges, including the recent discovery of 81,885 suspected ghost names on the NSS payroll and delays in posting releases affecting over 150,000 prospective service personnel.

Dr. Ansah argued that universities cannot single-handedly address the career guidance needs of Ghana’s growing tertiary graduate population, which ranges between 75,000-100,000 annually according to research data. The current system places overwhelming pressure on educational institutions while leaving graduates inadequately prepared for competitive job markets.

Speaking during the X-Space discussion organized by The High Street Journal and Axis Human Capital, she emphasized the untapped potential within religious and community networks that already connect job seekers with employers but lack systematic coordination mechanisms.

The corporate trainer, who holds advanced degrees from Florida State University and serves as an Adjunct Professor at Ashesi University, suggested that professional networks within churches, mosques, and community organizations could complement traditional career services through structured matchmaking initiatives.

Her framework envisions religious leaders and community organizers actively facilitating connections between unemployed graduates and businesses within their networks, creating localized employment ecosystems that respond more rapidly to market demands than centralized university career centers.

The approach addresses practical challenges facing NSS graduates who currently receive monthly allowances of GHS 715.57 while seeking permanent employment opportunities after completing their mandatory one-year service postings across various government agencies and private organizations.

Dr. Ansah cautioned against graduates pursuing entrepreneurship as default alternatives to traditional employment, arguing that professional experience provides essential foundations for successful business ventures. Early career employment offers critical learning opportunities that inform future entrepreneurial decisions.

The timing of her intervention coincides with broader discussions about Ghana’s youth employment challenges, as the National Service Authority works to restore confidence in the system following recent administrative irregularities that have disrupted normal operations.

Community-based job matching could particularly benefit graduates deployed to rural areas where traditional networking opportunities remain limited. Religious institutions often maintain extensive membership databases that could facilitate more efficient employer-candidate connections than current informal referral systems.

The proposal builds on Dr. Ansah’s extensive background in leadership development and human resource management. She was appointed to lead Ashesi University’s new Centre for Leadership and serves as a licensed Insights Discovery practitioner specializing in performance and leadership coaching.

Her community engagement includes founding the Association of Ghana’s Elders and serving as a fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Africa Leadership Initiative, demonstrating practical experience in organizing community-based support networks for specific demographic groups.

The faith-based employment model could complement existing government initiatives, including collaborations between the National Service Scheme and Youth Employment Agency that explore innovative programs for graduate transition into permanent employment.

Implementation would require religious and community leaders to develop structured approaches to career guidance rather than relying on informal networking. This might include establishing dedicated career committees, organizing job fairs, and creating mentorship programs linking experienced professionals with recent graduates.

The approach recognizes cultural realities in Ghana where religious and community affiliations often influence professional relationships and business partnerships. Formalizing these connections could increase their effectiveness while maintaining the personal trust that characterizes such networks.

Dr. Ansah’s proposal suggests that addressing Ghana’s graduate unemployment challenges requires innovative thinking beyond traditional government and private sector responses. Community organizations possess significant but underutilized capacity to contribute to national employment solutions.

The discussion reflects growing recognition that Ghana’s educational expansion requires corresponding innovations in career transition support systems. With university enrollment continuing to increase, alternative support mechanisms become increasingly necessary to prevent graduate underemployment.