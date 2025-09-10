Expert Proposes Anti-Money Laundering Curriculum for Ghanaian Schools

A financial crimes specialist has called for integrating anti-money laundering education into Ghana’s school curriculum, arguing that early education represents the most sustainable approach to combating sophisticated financial crimes threatening national security and economic stability.

Ernest Yeboah, a compliance expert at FirstBank Ghana, advocates for incorporating money laundering prevention studies into existing subjects including Religious and Moral Education, Social Studies, Business Studies, and Information Technology, rather than creating standalone courses.

The proposal comes as criminal syndicates increasingly exploit technological advances, using cryptocurrencies, online transactions, and shell companies to conceal illicit activities. Universities and tertiary institutions could expand this further into courses on compliance, financial crimes, cybersecurity, and global governance, according to the expert’s recommendations.

Yeboah argues that money laundering education would help students understand financial integrity early, build resilience against criminal recruitment, promote responsible citizenship, and encourage innovation in prevention strategies. Criminal networks often target unsuspecting youth as intermediaries in illegal transactions, making education a crucial preventive measure.

The specialist points to FirstBank Ghana’s Junior Internship Programme as a successful model, which provides financial literacy and mentorship to young customers in Upper Primary and Junior High School. The program exposes participants to compliance and assurance functions, giving them firsthand insight into financial regulations and integrity practices.

FirstBank Ghana’s Managing Director Victor Asante has urged young people between ages 10-14 across the country to seize opportunities presented by the bank’s Junior Internship Programme, demonstrating institutional commitment to youth financial education.

The curriculum integration approach would not require overhauling existing educational frameworks. Instead, practical teaching methods including case studies, role-plays, simulations, and mock investigations could make anti-money laundering education engaging and relatable for students at various academic levels.

Ghana faces significant challenges from money laundering activities that weaken financial systems, erode investor confidence, and create breeding grounds for organized crime. West African countries including Ghana are recognized as dominant actors in regional efforts to combat organized criminal activities, especially money laundering.

The educational approach addresses gaps that traditional regulatory measures cannot fill alone. While legislation, law enforcement, and regulatory reforms remain crucial first-line defenses, they prove insufficient against increasingly sophisticated criminal operations that exploit financial loopholes.

Universities could implement expanded modules covering compliance frameworks, financial crime detection, cybersecurity protocols, and governance structures. This advanced education would prepare graduates to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s anti-money laundering infrastructure across banking, legal, and regulatory sectors.

The proposal emphasizes that prevention proves more effective than reactive enforcement. By teaching children about financial crime perils, educators can prevent youth from becoming tools of criminal enterprises while equipping them to become integrity defenders in their future professional roles.

Early financial integrity education mirrors successful approaches in civic education and environmental responsibility, including awareness campaigns about illegal mining (galamsey) and its environmental and health impacts. Similar educational strategies could foster patriotism and national responsibility regarding financial crimes.

Technology-savvy students educated in anti-money laundering principles could contribute innovative ideas, tools, and solutions that strengthen global efforts against illicit finance. This generation’s familiarity with digital platforms positions them uniquely to understand and combat evolving criminal methodologies.

The broader societal benefits extend beyond crime prevention to cultivating transparency and accountability as normalized values. Such education prepares youth for increasingly regulated global economic environments while reassuring international partners of Ghana’s institutional strength commitments.

Implementing anti-money laundering education could strengthen Ghana’s financial integrity reputation, attract credible investment, and protect the country’s standing in international financial markets. These outcomes support broader economic development goals while building resilient institutional frameworks.