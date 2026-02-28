Expert Challenges EPA River Cleanup: Stop the Mining First, Then Treat the Water

A natural resource governance expert has questioned the logic of spending $200,000 on a river cleanup technology while illegal mining operations responsible for the pollution continue to run unabated, describing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Ionic Nano Copper intervention as a premature response to a problem that has not yet been contained at its source.

Richard Kojo Ellimah raised the concern in response to the EPA’s pilot exercise on the Birim River at Adiukrom in the Asiakwa area, carried out on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Led by EPA Chief Executive Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse, the exercise applied an organically formulated nano liquid directly to the river’s surface. Within approximately 45 minutes, nanoparticles in the solution bound to heavy metals and suspended particles, causing contaminants to settle to the riverbed while clearer water rose to the surface.

The EPA described early results as promising and confirmed that water samples from the treated section have been sent to laboratories for further analysis. Prof. Klutse noted that cleaning one kilometre of a flowing river costs approximately $200,000, meaning full restoration of the Birim River, which stretches about 175 kilometres, would require around $35 million.

Ellimah does not dispute the technology’s potential but argues that deploying it now, before illegal small-scale mining activity has been brought to a sustained halt, renders the investment largely futile. In his view, treating the symptoms of pollution while the cause remains active is not a strategy but an expensive exercise in optics.

“If you spend $200,000 while the activity causing the pollution hasn’t stopped, what have you done?” he asked, pressing the EPA to explain how it intends to prevent newly treated river sections from being re-contaminated within weeks by ongoing upstream mining activity.

The expert’s concern carries weight given the scale of the problem. The EPA’s own plans include extending the pilot to the Ankobra, Pra, and Offin rivers, all of which have suffered severe contamination from illegal mining. Without a credible stop to galamsey, Ellimah argues, each of those interventions faces the same contradiction.

His critique adds to a growing chorus of expert voices raising questions about the nano copper pilot. Forensic pathologist Professor Paul Poku Sampene Ossei separately warned that while copper is an essential element, excessive accumulation can damage vital organs and affect DNA, calling for caution in how the technology is scaled. The EPA has maintained that the solution poses no harm to humans or aquatic life, though some environmental experts have called for more rigorous environmental impact assessments under Ghana’s specific ecological conditions before broader deployment.

The EPA has indicated that Cabinet approval is still required before funding for a wider rollout can be secured. Prof. Klutse has said the authority will engage small-scale miners and relevant government institutions to explore sustainable deployment pathways, suggesting the agency is aware that technical solutions alone cannot resolve a governance failure.

For Ellimah, that is precisely the point. River restoration money, however innovative the technology, must follow rather than precede a credible and sustained halt to the activity destroying the resource in the first place.