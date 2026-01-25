Expert Calls for Modern Trade Data System to Curb Revenue Loss

A trade data expert has recommended urgent policy measures to address revenue leakages and operational inefficiencies at Ghana’s ports, emphasizing the need for modernized trade data management systems.

In a policy brief shared on Thursday, Mr David O.G. Abbots, a supply chain systems specialist, highlighted critical weaknesses in Ghana’s trade and port data governance framework that he says require immediate attention. He noted that the country’s current trade management system largely relies on post arrival declarations, fragmented agency data, and foreign mirror statistics to track imports and exports, practices he described as outdated and inconsistent with modern trade facilitation standards.

These weaknesses have contributed to revenue losses through under invoicing, misclassification of goods, and undocumented cargo movements, depriving the state of significant customs revenue and undermining fiscal planning, Mr Abbots stated. He further observed that Ghana continues to rely on external trade data sources, including partner reported statistics and paid international databases, to guide macroeconomic and fiscal decisions.

No modern trading nation leaves the generation of its trade intelligence to foreign sources, he added, noting that the absence of a unified national trade data system hampers revenue protection, security screening, and access to international development finance. According to the expert, access to grants, concessional finance, and technical assistance from agencies such as UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), UN Women, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), and climate finance institutions now requires verifiable trade, logistics, and supply chain data as a condition for funding eligibility.

To address these challenges, Mr Abbots proposed the adoption of a Smart Port Note system, which would capture advance cargo information at the point of origin and create a single national trade data layer accessible to all relevant agencies. He explained that the SPN (Smart Port Note) system would enable pre arrival risk assessment, improve customs efficiency, strengthen revenue protection, and help Ghana meet donor data requirements linked to Aid for Trade, climate finance, women’s economic empowerment, and child supply chain programmes.

The expert emphasized that this measure aligns with the WTO (World Trade Organization) Trade Facilitation Agreement and the WCO (World Customs Organization) SAFE Framework, bringing Ghana in line with international best practices in port and trade data management. The Trade Facilitation Agreement, which Ghana ratified on January 4, 2017, aims to simplify and modernize customs procedures to facilitate the smooth movement of goods across borders.

Implementing this system is not optional, Mr Abbots said. It is an investment in economic sovereignty, national security, and Ghana’s ability to attract concessional finance. He argued that countries that control their trade data unlock growth, while countries that do not remain reactive and underfunded.

The policy recommendation comes amid ongoing debate about port modernization initiatives in Ghana. The Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act 2024, which transformed the Ghana Shippers’ Authority from an advocacy body into a regulatory authority, empowers the organization to approve or reject charges proposed by shipping service providers before they take effect. The law also mandates GSA (Ghana Shippers’ Authority) to protect shippers, regulate shipping practices, and improve trade efficiency.

Mr Abbots clarified that advance cargo information systems operate before goods are shipped, at the port of origin, while customs clearance systems like ICUMS (Integrated Customs Management System) function after cargo arrives in Ghana. They serve different purposes at different stages of the trade chain, he explained, noting that modern ports worldwide rely on pre shipment data to improve risk profiling, planning, and transparency.

According to the expert, Ghana currently uses and pays for foreign economic and trade data, including Bloomberg market data and European partner reported trade statistics, to inform fiscal and macroeconomic policy. He maintained that without structured advance data, digital and artificial intelligence tools cannot function effectively, positioning such systems as trade facilitation instruments rather than revenue collection mechanisms.

The trade data specialist provided comparative evidence from major trading jurisdictions to support his argument. The United States operates the Automated Manifest System and Importer Security Filing known as the 10 plus 2 rules, while the European Union runs Import Control System and Entry Summary Declaration requirements. From a data standpoint, no serious economy operates without advance cargo visibility, Mr Abbots stated in his assessment.

He concluded that Ghana’s trade future requires advance intelligence rather than assumptions, arguing that countries aligning their ports with global data standards gain rather than lose competitiveness because trade today runs on data visibility rather than guesswork. The expert maintained that implementing modern trade data systems represents baseline trade infrastructure supported by major international frameworks designed to ensure transparency, efficiency, and security in global commerce.