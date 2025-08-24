Expert Calls for Dramatic Cut in Ghana’s Rice Import Dependence

Ghana spends GH¢6.8 billion annually importing rice while local mills sit nearly empty.

This economic contradiction has prompted one agricultural expert to call for aggressive policy changes that could slash foreign rice purchases by up to 70% within five years.

Dr. Frank Ackah from the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Crop Science argues that government needs to take bold action rather than continuing the current approach. Speaking exclusively to The High Street Journal, he outlined a phased strategy that would force a dramatic shift toward domestic production.

“Government should, if not a total ban, reduce importation by 60% or 70%. And so we will just have to import 30%, and then the 70% or 60% can be through local production,” Ackah explained. His proposal represents a fundamental restructuring of Ghana’s rice economy.

The irony of the current situation isn’t lost on industry observers. Rice mills across the country, particularly in the Volta Region, operate well below capacity not because of weak demand, but because they can’t secure enough raw materials. Investors who spent millions building processing facilities now watch their equipment sit idle while Ghana continues importing rice.

According to Ackah, the root problems include low yields, poor seed quality, inadequate irrigation, and insufficient fertilizer support for local farmers. He noted the stark contrast with cocoa farming, which receives heavy government subsidies while rice producers get minimal comparable assistance.

“If you really want to intensify rice production, the same attention given to cocoa subsidised fertilizers and pesticides must also be extended to rice farmers,” he stressed. The disparity in support between crops seems particularly glaring given rice’s importance to local diets.

Past government campaigns promoting local rice consumption showed promise, temporarily boosting investment and farmer confidence. However, inconsistent policy support caused momentum to fade, leaving producers uncertain about long-term government commitment to the sector.

Ackah believes strong marketing strategies, rebranding efforts, and consumer education could drive demand for Ghana-made rice. But he insists that production incentives must come first, including duty-free access to farm equipment, affordable loans, and protection against unfair competition from cheaper imports.

His transition plan centers on giving importers advance notice about policy changes. “Let importers know that in the next four or five years, we are going to ban importation of rice. They will begin investing in local production,” he suggested. The approach would theoretically convert import businesses into domestic production partners.

Large-scale producers could guarantee supply if government provided purchase assurances and storage facilities, according to the agricultural expert. This would address one of the key uncertainties that currently discourage investment in rice production.

Despite quality challenges with some local varieties, Ackah maintains that rice remains central to Ghanaian culture and diets across all regions. However, affordability and improved processing remain essential for persuading consumers to choose local brands over imported alternatives.

Without deliberate state intervention, Ackah warns that Ghana risks deepening import dependence while local mills collapse from lack of raw materials. “We need to reduce importation significantly, support farmers, and create a sustainable rice value chain,” he emphasized.