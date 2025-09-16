Expert Calls for AI-Powered Informal Sector Growth

A leading artificial intelligence researcher has challenged African experts to overcome fears about job displacement and instead harness AI technology to create economic opportunities within the continent’s massive informal sector, where connectivity remains a persistent barrier to digital transformation.

Dr. Elvis Twumasi, Director of Research and Innovation at the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), outlined an ambitious vision for offline AI applications during the AI for Africa Workshop, proposing solutions that could revolutionize sectors like agriculture without requiring constant internet connectivity.

“The informal sector in Africa is very large, and we realise that connectivity is an issue,” Dr. Twumasi explained during the workshop organized in partnership with Kathryn Strachan Consulting. “So, one thing is that as AI experts, as most of us are, we could look at how we could start compressing some of these AI ideas to start working offline.”

The researcher’s proposals center on developing smartphone-based AI applications that farmers could use in remote areas without internet access, potentially transforming agricultural productivity across the continent where farming employs hundreds of millions of people but often lacks technological support.

“We could have AI for farmers, an AI app for farmers, where it’s on their phone, that they could communicate with them while they are on the farm without connectivity,” Dr. Twumasi suggested, outlining practical applications including disease detection capabilities that function independently of network coverage.

His vision extends to diagnostic tools that could help farmers identify plant diseases and other agricultural challenges using smartphone cameras and locally stored AI algorithms, potentially preventing crop losses that currently cost African farmers billions of dollars annually.

The ASEC director emphasized that recent years have demonstrated AI’s capacity to make knowledge accessible across educational backgrounds, suggesting that similar democratization could occur within Africa’s informal economy if connectivity barriers were addressed through offline solutions.

The AI for Africa Workshop, which focused on the theme “Innovation, Inclusion and Impact,” brought together industry experts to examine how artificial intelligence can accelerate sustainable development across the continent while addressing Africa’s unique technological and infrastructure challenges.

Dr. Twumasi also proposed establishing AI “sandboxes” – controlled environments where innovators can safely test technological solutions before widespread deployment. These development spaces could enable African entrepreneurs to experiment with AI applications tailored specifically to local economic and social contexts.

The researcher’s approach reflects growing recognition that Africa’s AI development must account for infrastructure limitations while leveraging the continent’s substantial pool of AI-skilled professionals to create locally relevant solutions rather than simply adopting Western-designed technologies.

Industry analysts note that Africa’s informal sector, which employs approximately 70% of the continent’s workforce according to International Labour Organization data, represents both a massive opportunity and challenge for AI implementation due to its fragmented nature and limited digital infrastructure.

The workshop’s emphasis on offline AI applications addresses a critical gap in current technological development, where most AI solutions assume reliable internet connectivity that remains unavailable to many African workers, particularly in rural areas where agricultural activities are concentrated.

Agricultural experts suggest that offline AI diagnostic tools could significantly improve food security outcomes by enabling early disease detection and treatment recommendations, potentially reducing crop losses that currently affect millions of smallholder farmers across the continent.

The proposed smartphone-based solutions could also facilitate knowledge transfer between experienced farmers and younger agricultural workers, preserving traditional farming wisdom while integrating modern technological insights through AI-powered advisory systems.

Dr. Twumasi’s recommendations align with broader continental initiatives to develop indigenous technological solutions rather than simply importing technologies designed for different economic and infrastructure contexts, reflecting Africa’s growing confidence in its technological capabilities.

The researcher’s background as both an academic at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a development practitioner through ASEC positions him uniquely to understand both the theoretical possibilities and practical constraints facing AI implementation across Africa.

Looking ahead, the success of offline AI applications could establish new paradigms for technology development in emerging markets, demonstrating that innovation can address infrastructure limitations rather than simply waiting for infrastructure improvements to enable technology adoption.

The AI for Africa Workshop represents part of growing continental dialogue about ensuring that artificial intelligence development serves African economic development objectives while building local capacity rather than increasing dependence on external technological solutions.

Success in developing robust offline AI applications for agriculture could provide models for similar innovations across other informal sector activities including small-scale manufacturing, trade, and services that currently operate with limited technological support but represent enormous economic potential.