Experienced Leadership Drives Swift Corruption Action Says Communications Minister

Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Ghana is witnessing disciplined governance because President John Dramani Mahama returned to power with experience and readiness, not experimentation.

He argued that Mahama’s understanding of statecraft has ensured immediate action on accountability matters, contrasting what he described as years of recklessness under the previous administration. According to him, Mahama’s second presidency demonstrates the value of leadership familiar with governance terrain.

The minister insisted the president remains focused on curbing corruption and protecting public resources. Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, he emphasized that Mahama is Ghana’s only president to leave power and return through democratic means. The administration stressed his experience and ability to hit the ground running, Kwakye Ofosu said, and developments are proving that promise.

Felix claimed that while every government encounters misconduct from individuals, what transpired toward the end of the last administration stood outside normal governance lapses. He referenced the National Service Authority (NSA) scandal, where a forensic audit revealed GHS 2.2 billion in funds either stolen or illegally spent, up from GHS 548 million initially uncovered in June 2025. He also cited the buffer stock case involving former National Food and Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul Wahab, who faces charges over alleged embezzlement of more than GHS 78 million.

The minister maintained these cases represent levels of impropriety never heard in Ghana’s history. He emphasized that Mahama’s government is obliged to deliver the accountability Ghanaians demanded and voted for, noting that proactive disclosure on prosecutions fulfills that duty.

The Attorney General has simply opened the process to public scrutiny, Kwakye Ofosu stressed. This is transparency, not persecution, he said. Felix rejected opposition complaints about public briefings on corruption cases, pointing out that past administrations also publicized charges against accused officials.

Court proceedings are public, he argued. Nobody is being convicted on television, and if defendants are innocent, they can defend themselves in court. The state owes the people information, he added.

To him, the uproar from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only reflects discomfort with public awareness of investigations. They know these disclosures confirm why Ghanaians rejected them, he said.

The comments come as the Mahama administration pursues multiple high profile corruption investigations. The Attorney General announced ongoing investigations into the All African Games, mathematical sets procurement, Bank of Ghana building construction, stadia renovation, and the National Cathedral project.

Kwakye Ofosu’s remarks underscore the administration’s position that experienced leadership produces swift accountability. His statements suggest the government views transparency as essential to restoring public trust after what officials characterize as years of financial mismanagement.