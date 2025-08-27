Expensify Expands Travel Platform with Corporate Billing Features

Expensify unveiled major enhancements to its business travel platform Wednesday, introducing central billing capabilities and event management tools designed to slash corporate travel costs by up to 30%.

The San Francisco-based payments company aims to streamline what CEO David Barrett calls “one of the most manual, frustrating parts of work.”

The latest updates target persistent pain points in corporate travel management. Companies can now process all travel expenses through centralized company cards or configure separate cards for different teams. Finance departments gain real-time visibility into bookings while maintaining strict fraud controls.

Central billing automation handles expense categorization and reconciliation across flights, hotels, rental cars, and rail transport. The system eliminates manual receipt tracking and reduces follow-up work that typically burdens both employees and accounting teams. Companies retain flexibility to choose which travel categories get charged to corporate cards.

Event management capabilities address another corporate headache. Travel coordinators can now share custom booking links for conferences, company offsites, and recruiting visits. The platform tracks RSVPs directly through Expensify’s dashboard while automating attendee bookings within established travel policies.

Group travel coordination becomes significantly easier with new template features. Companies can set recurring rules for events like candidate interviews or quarterly meetings. Individual and team-specific policies ensure consistent compliance while reducing administrative overhead for event organizers.

Enhanced employee itineraries automatically group related bookings by trip within the main Expensify application. Administrators can book travel on behalf of team members with automated expense routing to appropriate cost centers. Flight details, hotel reservations, rail tickets, and car rentals appear in unified trip views.

Barrett emphasized the platform’s focus on returning control to both employees and finance teams. The integrated approach contrasts with fragmented systems that require multiple vendor relationships and complex reconciliation processes. Expensify’s existing user base of 15 million individuals and businesses provides built-in adoption advantages.

The travel platform expansion reflects broader trends in corporate expense management. Companies increasingly demand integrated solutions that connect travel booking directly with expense reporting and accounting systems. Traditional travel management companies face pressure from technology-first competitors offering seamless user experiences.

Expensify’s 30% cost reduction claim centers on automation eliminating manual processes that consume employee time and create errors. Reduced fraud risk, better policy compliance, and streamlined reconciliation contribute to overall savings beyond direct travel costs.

The company trades on NASDAQ under the EXFY ticker and positions itself as a “payments superapp” rather than a traditional expense management vendor. This broader vision encompasses corporate cards, individual expense tracking, and now comprehensive travel management within a single platform.

Corporate travel spending has rebounded strongly following pandemic-related restrictions. Companies seek tools that balance employee flexibility with financial controls and reporting requirements. Expensify’s integrated approach addresses these competing demands through automated policy enforcement and real-time expense visibility.