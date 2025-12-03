EXIM Bank Completes Coconut Farm Inspection Tour

Ghana EXIM Bank, the Presidential Initiative on Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) and Coconut Federation Ghana have completed a major inspection tour of coconut farms across 10 key growing regions barely two months after distributing 3 million elite, disease resistant seedlings to farmers.

The initiative, fully financed by EXIM Bank, is part of the president’s flagship programme to plant 11 million seedlings across 11 regions. The programme aims at positioning Ghana as Africa’s leading coconut producer and a competitive player in the global market.

GEXIM has prioritised coconut as a high value export crop with strong potential for foreign exchange earnings, job creation and rural economic growth. Global demand for coconut and its derivatives continues to surge, with coconut water alone valued at US$5.73 billion, coconut meat at US$5.19 billion and coir products at US$0.64 billion.

Ghana is already expanding its footprint in the market. In 2021, the country exported more than 41 million kilogrammes of coconut worth US$11.44 million. Ghana is now the world’s ninth largest exporter of desiccated coconut, valued at US$22 million in 2022, while the global coconut trade reached US$14.19 billion in 2023.

International buyers at Fruit Logistica 2025 in Berlin expressed strong interest in Ghanaian coconut products, including desiccated coconut, fresh nuts, oil, copra cake and coir. Buyers cited the country’s organic cultivation, superior taste and high oil content as key attractions.

The inspection team visited over 600 farms and reported strong seedling performance and high farmer commitment. Vice President of the Coconut Federation, Kwaku Boateng, praised the progress and noted the sector’s potential to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, particularly for youth and women.

Farmers expressed appreciation for the free seedlings, with many requesting additional supply for the next planting season to expand production. The positive response indicates strong buy in from the farming community for the government’s coconut expansion strategy.

Coconut cultivation is now active in 11 regions, involving thousands of farmers, processors and exporters. The EXIM funded programme aims to support 80,000 farmers, create more than 50,000 indirect and up to 20,000 direct jobs, boost export earnings and strengthen rural industrialisation as Ghana accelerates efforts to meet rising global demand.

The programme represents a strategic shift toward high value agricultural commodities that can generate substantial export revenue. Unlike traditional export crops, coconut offers multiple revenue streams through various derivatives, making it particularly attractive for economic diversification.

The inspection tour two months after distribution allows officials to assess early establishment rates and address any challenges before the next planting season. Early monitoring helps identify issues with soil conditions, farming practices, or seedling quality that could affect long term productivity.

With international buyers already expressing interest and Ghana’s growing reputation for quality coconut products, the sector appears positioned for significant expansion. Success will depend on maintaining quality standards, scaling up processing capacity, and ensuring consistent supply chains to meet export commitments.