Exiled Iranian Prince Bids to Lead a Post-Regime Transition

Reza Pahlavi, the 65-year-old son of Iran’s last monarch, has stepped forward as the most prominent external claimant to a leadership role in a post-Islamic Republic Iran, making a sustained public case this week for what he describes as a democratic transition guided by secular principles.

Pahlavi told CBS News programme 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 1 March, that he is not seeking elected office but wants to serve as a bridge to a democratic Iran, saying millions of Iranians inside and outside the country are calling on him to play that transitional role.

He described four principles on which he believes a new Iran must be built: territorial integrity, a clear separation of religion from state, equality of all citizens under the law, and a democratic process to allow the people to freely choose their future system of governance. He added that a future Iran under his stewardship would pursue peace with Israel and that the country’s nuclear weapons programme should be fully dismantled.

Pahlavi has lived in exile, largely in the United States, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew his father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening hours of the US-Israeli strikes on 28 February has given new urgency to questions that had long been theoretical: what comes after the Islamic Republic, and who leads the transition.

In a subsequent statement this week, Pahlavi said he accepts the responsibility that Iranians have placed on him, pledging not to repeat the mistakes of past transitions and calling on the Arab world to recognise and engage with a future transitional government. He said his administration would conduct diplomacy based on mutual respect rather than the exportation of ideology.

Iran’s interim three-person leadership council, formed immediately after Khamenei’s death and comprising the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council, has announced plans to oversee a succession process, with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi serving as interim supreme leader. The Islamic Republic, in other words, has activated its own survival protocols and has not collapsed.

Pahlavi’s path to power faces significant hurdles beyond the regime’s continued functioning. Analysts describe him as a divisive figure, noting that while some protesters inside Iran have been heard chanting royalist slogans, others have explicitly rejected both the Islamic Republic and the monarchy, calling instead for an egalitarian democratic republic. The level of genuine support for a return of the Pahlavi name within Iran remains deeply uncertain given restricted communications and the near-impossibility of reliable polling.

He also faces organised competition from other exile factions. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), led by Maryam Rajavi of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MeK) dissident movement, presented its own ten-point transition plan at an online conference on 5 March and declared itself the legitimate provisional government. Speakers at that event, including former European Parliament Vice President Alejo Vidal-Quadras, forcefully rejected both the clerical regime and any return to monarchical rule, arguing the NCRI represents the only viable path to a secular democratic republic.

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged Pahlavi as a possibility but has indicated a preference for someone from within Iran to lead any transition, saying “it would seem to me that somebody from within maybe would be more appropriate,” while also stating that “everybody’s in the mix.”

On the nuclear question, perhaps the one most closely watched by the international community Pahlavi’s transition plan commits in its first week to submitting a formal letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declaring readiness for unrestricted inspections of all nuclear sites, and within the first month to welcoming inspectors and developing a technical roadmap to resolve all outstanding compliance issues.

What happens next in Iran remains deeply uncertain. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) remains intact and fighting. The regime has not fallen. And the opposition, for all its energy in exile, remains fractured. Pahlavi is making history by staking his claim publicly and at scale. Whether that claim finds traction on Iranian soil is a question that only events inside the country can answer.