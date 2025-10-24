Executive Senators International School Holds ‘Dinner With The Stars’ in Kasoa

The Executive Senators International School in Kasoa, within the Awutu Senya East Municipality, hosted a memorable event dubbed “Dinner With The Stars”, bringing together students, parents, and some of Ghana’s celebrated personalities in gospel music and entertainment.

The star-studded event featured gospel icons Obaapa Christy, Grace Ashley, and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, who all graced the occasion to inspire and interact with the pupils and staff of the school.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the school, Archbishop John Kofi Boateng, shared his vision of positioning the institution as a leading center for modern education driven by technology and innovation.

> “The world is growing fast in areas of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). My vision is to build children and drive them toward opportunities in science, computing, and AI so they can compete with their peers across the world,” Archbishop Boateng stated.

He further emphasized the critical roles parents and teachers play in nurturing children to become responsible, skilled, and innovative future leaders.

The event, filled with music, inspiration, and interaction, was described by many attendees as both entertaining and educational — a step towards building a new generation of forward-thinking students in Ghana.