Executive Calls for Bold African Integration Strategy Amid Global Disruptions

Africa needs urgent economic transformation through deeper regional integration and diaspora investment to counter mounting global trade disruptions, a leading African business executive warned during a high-profile forum this week.

Nana Adjoa Hackman, Executive Director of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), told the Global Africa Forum on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that governments alone cannot drive the continent’s economic evolution. The forum, themed “Africa’s Response to Tariff Wars: Building a Prosperous, Integrated Continent Beyond Aid,” addressed how shifting global trade dynamics demand fresh approaches to African development.

Speaking to delegates representing Africa’s diaspora and international partners, Hackman emphasized that tariff wars and climate disruptions were fundamentally altering economic landscapes worldwide. She called for accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocols while mobilizing private sector resources and diaspora networks.

The executive highlighted Africa’s projected consumer market growth to $2.5 trillion by 2030, positioning this expansion as a critical opportunity for strategic investment. Current economic reports suggest AfCFTA implementation could unlock alternative markets for sectors affected by global trade tensions, with significant potential for renewable energy transitions requiring billions in investment.

Hackman proposed a concrete financing mechanism involving diaspora contributions, suggesting that coordinated daily investments of one dollar per person from 50 million Africans and supporters could begin addressing the continent’s estimated $100 billion infrastructure deficit. This approach leverages existing remittance flows, which already exceed $90 billion annually across African economies.

The Africa Prosperity Network leader specifically criticized dependency on raw material exports, particularly as trade agreements like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) face expiration. She argued that infrastructure corridors such as the Lobito Corridor must prioritize industrialization over traditional extraction models.

Her comments reflect broader continental discussions around economic sovereignty and integration. The upcoming Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra will focus specifically on infrastructure development for unified African markets, targeting 1.4 billion consumers through integrated economic growth strategies.

The Global Africa Forum has emerged as an influential annual platform connecting diaspora communities with continental development priorities. The Africa Prosperity Network positions itself as advancing African Union Agenda 2063 objectives through practical policy discussions and bankable project development.

Hackman’s intervention comes as the 80th United Nations General Assembly addresses multiple global crossroads issues including climate action, artificial intelligence governance, and economic equality. African leaders increasingly view regional integration as essential for navigating these complex international dynamics while maintaining economic momentum.

The executive’s emphasis on diaspora engagement reflects growing recognition that traditional aid models require supplementation through private investment and skills transfer. Her message targeted both African communities abroad and international investors considering market entry strategies across the continent.

As global trade patterns continue shifting through tariff disputes and supply chain realignments, African economies face both challenges and opportunities in positioning themselves within evolving international markets. The AfCFTA framework provides regulatory structure for this positioning, though implementation remains dependent on infrastructure development and cross-border coordination.

Industry observers note that successful African integration requires balancing immediate economic needs with long-term strategic objectives, particularly as external trade relationships become increasingly complex and politically influenced.