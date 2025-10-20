Exchange Rate Defence Sparks Debate Over Ghana’s Economic Priorities

Ghana’s aggressive push to stabilise the cedi is triggering fresh criticism over whether the central bank’s single-minded focus on currency strength is coming at the expense of broader economic growth. Prof. Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana Business School has articulated concerns that resonate with international observers questioning the trade-offs between currency defence and credit availability for businesses.

The Bank of Ghana has deployed significant resources to strengthen the cedi, which has emerged as one of the world’s best-performing currencies in 2025. The local currency appreciated by 42.6 percent against the US dollar in the first half of 2025, a dramatic turnaround from 19.2 percent depreciation in 2024. This reversal has been achieved through a combination of tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation, and direct foreign exchange market interventions.

Yet the costs are becoming visible. Prof. Bokpin argues that policymakers have become fixated on keeping the cedi artificially strong, even when such actions squeeze liquidity and starve businesses of credit. He contends that the pursuit of a low exchange rate has blinded economic managers to deeper challenges of job creation, productivity, and sustainable growth. While businesses and diaspora investors want a stable currency, he notes, what they truly need is predictability rather than cosmetic currency gains that come at the expense of real economic activity.

The central bank’s approach is not without justification. The Bank of Ghana has maintained a 28 percent policy rate, citing the need to control inflation which had declined to 21.2 percent by April 2025, a substantial drop from earlier levels. The tight monetary policy stance, combined with exchange rate stability and fiscal consolidation, has supported gradual disinflation, which benefits consumers facing rising prices.

However, the trade-off is real. The World Bank has cautioned that while targeted forex interventions can smooth short-term volatility, excessive control risks undermining investor confidence and delaying the cedi’s natural adjustment to global and domestic conditions. More problematically, the BoG’s interventions, including a reported $1.4 billion injection into the FX market in the first quarter of 2025 alone, have fueled multiple exchange rates, creating discrepancies of up to 35 percent between interbank rates and those offered by forex bureaux.

These distortions have real consequences. Businesses operating in Ghana face confusion over actual exchange rates, making it difficult to price products competitively or manage import costs. The forex market dysfunction that has emerged alongside cedi strength creates winners and losers, rewarding those with access to privileged interbank rates while penalising small businesses relying on forex bureaux.

Prof. Bokpin’s core argument addresses a fundamental economic question: can a strong currency built on temporary interventions and defensive monetary policy translate into lasting prosperity? The current environment suggests not. Tight monetary policy limits credit expansion, making it harder for businesses to finance expansion or operations. Fiscal consolidation constrains government spending that could stimulate demand. Meanwhile, exchange rate distortions send confused pricing signals through the economy.

At its July meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy rate by 300 basis points to 25 percent, a move that signals confidence in disinflation trends, suggesting the central bank may be transitioning away from its most restrictive stance. But questions linger about whether easing will be sufficient to unlock credit growth and business confidence.

The international context matters too. The International Monetary Fund has urged the BoG to adopt a more rules-based and transparent intervention framework, recognising that discretionary forex market management creates uncertainty that deters investment. A more flexible exchange rate would encourage businesses to hedge currency risks rather than relying on government intervention to keep rates artificially favourable.

Prof. Bokpin’s warning that Ghana’s leaders have turned exchange rate management into a political trophy carries weight. A stable cedi undoubtedly looks impressive in headlines and international comparisons, and the currency’s rebound has boosted official credibility. Yet if that stability is built on restricted credit, weak business investment, and distorted forex markets, the long-term cost may exceed the short-term appearance of success.

The challenge facing the Bank of Ghana and the government is threading a needle. They need the cedi stable enough to maintain confidence and control inflation, but flexible enough to support private sector activity and investment. The external sector has performed strongly with a record current account surplus of US$3.4 billion in the first half of 2025, driven mainly by higher prices and increased production volumes of gold and cocoa, suggesting underlying economic fundamentals remain solid.

The real test will be whether Ghana’s institutions can harness current forex strength and falling inflation to gradually shift focus toward credit expansion and productive investment. Without that transition, Prof. Bokpin’s critique will prove prescient: a cedi that looks strong on paper whilst the real economy struggles to grow.