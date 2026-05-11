Ex-Power Minister Urges 2,000MW Nuclear Target Within a Decade

Former Minister for Power Dr. Kwabena Donkor is calling on Ghana to aggressively pursue at least 2,000 megawatts of nuclear energy within the next decade, warning that the country’s solar enthusiasm risks distracting policymakers from the harder task of powering industrial growth.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The High Street Journal, Dr. Donkor argued that solar energy, while valuable for homes and small-scale consumption, lacks the continuous output required to support factories, mines, steel processing plants and large industrial operations. Base load power, he stressed, is the non-negotiable foundation of any serious industrialisation drive.

His position goes further than previous public statements. In February 2026, Dr. Donkor told GTV that Ghana’s main priority should be affordable base load power for industry, and that energy decisions must be based on economics and competitiveness, not international pressure or environmental trends.

The former minister also pointed to Ghana’s limited renewable alternatives. He noted the country lacks strong commercial wind resources and has already developed most of its major hydroelectric capacity through projects such as the Akosombo and Kpong dams. That reality, he argued, makes nuclear the most practical path to stable industrial-grade electricity.

Ghana has long-standing plans to introduce nuclear power, with targets pointing toward a 1,000 MWe plant by the mid-2030s, a preferred site already selected and vendor discussions involving the United States, Russia, Canada and South Korea. Dr. Donkor believes that target falls short of what the country needs and must be accelerated.

In his view, nuclear should serve as the backbone of the national grid, with solar and other renewables playing a supporting role for households and supplementary demand. He called for a balanced approach that pursues cleaner energy without sacrificing the industrial output Ghana needs to absorb its growing workforce.

“The most sustainable one now is nuclear,” he said.

Critics of nuclear expansion, however, continue to raise concerns about the high upfront capital costs, waste management challenges, safety requirements and the depth of technical expertise needed to sustain nuclear infrastructure over time.