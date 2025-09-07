Ex-NSA Chief Urges Black Stars to Rise Above Coach Ahead of Crucial Mali Clash

Former National Sports Authority Board Chairman Seth Panwum Boyoyo has called on Ghana’s Black Stars players to transcend tactical limitations and draw on personal resolve for Monday’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a candid interview with Akoma FM, Panwum emphasized that while the Black Stars possess immense talent, the players must go beyond simply following instructions from the technical bench headed by Otto Addo, particularly when tactical approaches appear ineffective during matches.

“The players, though immensely talented, must go beyond simply relying on the instructions of the technical bench headed by Otto Addo,” Panwum stated, stressing that players should apply their own football intelligence when coaching strategies fail to deliver results.

The former NSA chief stressed that experienced international players must recognize when tactical approaches are not working and take personal responsibility to alter game dynamics through individual brilliance and collective determination.

Panwum delivered harsh criticism of head coach Otto Addo, stating bluntly that “Otto himself isn’t a good coach; we had no business keeping him” and arguing that “the less said about him, the better.” He particularly criticized Addo’s touchline demeanor, suggesting it fails to inspire confidence among players and supporters.

The critique comes after Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, which complicated the Black Stars’ World Cup qualification prospects despite maintaining their Group I leadership with 16 points from seven matches.

Panwum accused Addo of lacking passion for the nation, telling Akoma FM: “He doesn’t love Ghana; he should admit he has failed us and resign” following the team’s underwhelming performance against a lower-ranked Chad side.

Despite his harsh assessment of the coaching situation, Panwum expressed genuine optimism about the Black Stars’ potential, emphasizing that the current squad possesses the technical quality and experience necessary to succeed at the highest levels of international football.

He urged players to embrace the resilience and fighting spirit that has historically defined Ghana’s national team, particularly in high-pressure World Cup qualification scenarios where individual moments of brilliance can determine outcomes.

The former sports administrator called on team leaders like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew to take greater responsibility on the pitch, rise above tactical constraints, and demonstrate the leadership qualities expected from senior international players.

Monday’s encounter against Mali represents a critical juncture in Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign. With Ghana remaining top of Group I with 16 points but only three matches remaining, the Black Stars cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to secure direct qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars have assured Sports Minister Kofi Adams and Ghanaians of victory ahead of Monday’s crucial clash, but Panwum’s intervention suggests concerns about tactical preparation and leadership effectiveness at the technical level.

The timing of Panwum’s criticism reflects broader frustration with Ghana’s recent performances, including the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which prompted similar calls for Addo’s dismissal late last year.

Mali arrives in Accra as Group I’s second-placed team and Ghana’s primary qualification rival, making Monday’s fixture essentially a decisive battle for automatic World Cup qualification with significant implications for both nations’ tournament ambitions.

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo earned a late call-up to strengthen Ghana’s squad for the Mali encounter, suggesting tactical adjustments as the technical team seeks to address performance concerns highlighted by critics like Panwum.

The former NSA chairman’s intervention adds pressure on both players and coaching staff to deliver convincing performance that silences critics while securing the crucial points needed to maintain Ghana’s qualification trajectory.

For Ghana’s players, Monday’s match presents an opportunity to demonstrate the character and quality that Panwum believes exists within the squad, regardless of tactical direction from the technical bench.

The outcome will significantly influence ongoing debates about coaching effectiveness and player responsibility as Ghana seeks to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014’s campaign in Brazil.