Ex-NNPC Manager Jailed 87 Months Over Sinopec Oil Bribe

A United States federal court has sentenced a former senior manager at Nigeria’s state oil company to more than seven years in prison for accepting a $2.1 million bribe from a Chinese-owned oil company in exchange for favourable drilling rights in Nigeria, in a case that illustrates how US courts continue to extend their reach into corruption within African energy sectors.

Paulinus Iheanacho Okoronkwo, 58, a dual Nigerian-American citizen from Rancho Cucamonga in California, was sentenced on Monday, February 23, by United States District Judge John F. Walter to 87 months in federal prison following his conviction at trial in August 2025. Okoronkwo served as a general manager in the upstream division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now rebranded as NNPC Limited, when the offence occurred.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that Judge Walter also ordered Okoronkwo to pay $923,824 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and to forfeit $1,039,997 representing the net proceeds of the sale of a home in Valencia, California, that was purchased using laundered bribe proceeds. The DOJ said that “Okoronkwo abused his position” at NNPC by taking the payment from Addax Petroleum, a Nigerian subsidiary of Sinopec, China’s state-owned energy conglomerate.

According to prosecutors, the bribe was wired in October 2015 directly into the trust account of Okoronkwo’s law firm in Los Angeles and was falsely documented as payment for legal consultancy services. Investigators established that the transfer was in fact intended to secure preferential access to oil drilling rights in Nigeria. A jury of twelve found Okoronkwo guilty after a four-day trial on three counts of transactional money laundering, one count of tax evasion, and one count of obstruction of justice.

The prosecution alleged that the deception extended well beyond Okoronkwo himself. Addax Petroleum executives allegedly falsified internal financial records to disguise the payment as a legitimate legal fee, dismissed staff members who raised concerns about the transaction, and provided misleading information to the company’s external auditors. Those executives have not been named in current proceedings.

Okoronkwo was said to have used nearly $1 million from the bribe as a deposit on the Valencia property, which was later sold. He did not declare the bribe income in his 2015 federal tax return, triggering the tax evasion charge. US authorities had already moved to forfeit the property in a separate civil action completed in October 2025, before the criminal sentencing concluded this week.

Addax Petroleum was acquired by Sinopec in 2009 in what was at the time the largest foreign acquisition ever completed by a Chinese company. The firm operated oil blocks across Nigeria, Gabon and Cameroon before progressively exiting West African operations from 2015 onward. Sinopec has not commented on the US proceedings.

The conviction adds to a growing record of US extraterritorial enforcement action against corruption involving African state-owned energy companies. Under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and related money laundering statutes, American courts hold jurisdiction over bribery transactions that pass through the US financial system or involve US persons, regardless of where the underlying offence occurred. The DOJ has over the past decade secured convictions and civil settlements related to corruption in oil deals spanning Nigeria, Angola, Brazil and Equatorial Guinea.