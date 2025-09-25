Ex-NLA Chief Claims GH₵11m Revenue Vindication Amid Spending Row

Former National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director-General Samuel Awuku has defended his administration’s controversial spending strategy, claiming marketing investments generated over GHS11 million for charity work while critics labeled the expenditures wasteful misuse of funds meant for the poor.

The Akuapem North Member of Parliament issued an eight-page rebuttal following The Fourth Estate’s investigation titled “How Funds Meant for the Poor and Orphans Were Blown on Awards, Galas and the Rich,” which alleged inappropriate use of Good Causes Foundation resources during his tenure.

Awuku provided detailed financial data showing the NLA Caritas Lottery Platform generated exponential revenue growth from GHS102,585 in 2021 to GHS6.25 million in 2024, totaling approximately GHS11,048,022 over three years. He attributed this 11,000% increase directly to strategic sponsorships of high-profile events that critics characterized as extravagant.

The controversy centers on whether corporate sponsorships for events like the Africa Prosperity Dialogue and Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Summit represented legitimate marketing investments or misappropriation of charitable funds. Awuku accused The Fourth Estate of deliberately conflating marketing expenditures with Good Causes Foundation disbursements.

According to Awuku’s statement, the Good Causes Foundation operated under four pillars covering health, education, youth development, and arts and culture. He cited projects including a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) construction for the University of Ghana Hospital, surgery funding for a seven-week-old baby with spinal bifida, and classroom blocks across various communities.

The former Director-General claimed approximately 95% of foundation resources went directly to charitable projects, with corporate engagement representing a minor fraction of total expenditures. This assertion contrasts sharply with The Fourth Estate’s investigation, which questioned spending priorities given the foundation’s stated mission to serve the needy and destitute.

Awuku expressed disappointment that despite granting The Fourth Estate an interview on August 18, 2025, the resulting article failed to present balanced coverage of the foundation’s achievements. He invoked the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Code of Ethics, emphasizing journalists’ responsibility for accurate, comprehensive reporting.

The dispute highlights broader questions about transparency and accountability in Ghana’s public institutions, particularly regarding charitable foundations linked to revenue-generating entities. The National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) mandates lottery proceeds provide care for the needy, aged, orphans, and destitute children.

Awuku defended award recognitions he received during his tenure, categorically denying allegations that accolades were purchased through sponsorships. He stated many award nominations were declined “as a matter of principle” and insisted any recognition reflected collective management achievements in revitalizing the NLA.

The timing of this controversy coincides with increased scrutiny of state enterprise management following Ghana’s recent economic challenges and International Monetary Fund (IMF) program requirements for improved fiscal discipline across government agencies.

Awuku maintained that international partnerships formed through events like the Africa Prosperity Dialogue continue benefiting the NLA, positioning the expenditures as strategic investments rather than wasteful spending on glamorous occasions.

The Fourth Estate’s original investigation appears part of broader accountability journalism focusing on state institutions’ resource allocation, particularly entities with dual commercial and social mandates like the NLA.