Ex-NLA Chairman Sues Media Foundation Over Lottery Contract Report

A former National Lottery Authority (NLA) board chairman has filed a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and four journalists over an investigative report that questioned lucrative contracts awarded to a private technology company.

Gary Nimako Marfo filed the suit at the High Court in Accra on September 30, naming as defendants Seth Bokpe, Sulemana Braimah, William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Philip Teye Agbove, and MFWA. The case stems from a September 29 publication by The Fourth Estate, an investigative outlet operated by MFWA, which examined contracts between NLA and KGL Technology Limited.

The investigative report claimed NLA granted KGL exclusive rights to operate the 5/90 lottery online for 15 years through 2039, with automatic renewal for another five years. It also reported that KGL received contracts to operate the lottery in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire for 10 years each.

According to the report, KGL generated revenue exceeding GH¢3 billion from the NLA’s 5/90 online lottery in 2024 but paid only GH¢157.6 million to the authority under the contracts—representing roughly 5.2 percent of the company’s revenue. The outlet interviewed KGL Group Chairman Alex Apau Dadey, who reportedly confirmed the revenue figure.

Nimako Marfo, who chaired the NLA board during the period when these contracts were signed, contends the publication is defamatory and without basis. In his statement of case, he argues that the headline “Lottery Bonanza: How NLA gave away GH¢3 billion prime business in exchange for peanuts” falsely suggests the authority could have generated that revenue itself but instead granted the business to KGL for inadequate compensation.

“The Defendants did not provide any scientific justification for how NLA could have by itself generated GH¢3 billion, but did not do so, and had to grant the said business to KGL Technologies Ltd for peanuts,” his court filing states.

Nimako Marfo asserts that KGL designed the technical software used for online lottery operations, not NLA. He claims the concept was sold to the authority for piloting before he became board chairman, and that NLA neither owns the intellectual property nor contributed financially to developing the software and engineering technologies.

According to his filing, no other companies in Ghana’s lottery space provide comparable revenue to the authority, and the board carefully deliberated before agreeing on fixed quarterly payments with adjustments to guarantee planning.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendants know or ought to have known that if the intention of the publication was bona fide, they ought to have provided an alternative software company with which NLA could have partnered to receive the revenue, which is more than what KGL Technologies Ltd is paying NLA at the moment,” the court documents state.

Nimako Marfo also argues that a board committee on licensing and compliance, chaired by a senior solicitor from the Attorney-General’s office, conducted diligent work on all licenses. He maintains that with the caliber of persons on the board, extensive due diligence occurred before approving the contracts.

He claims that when Bokpe contacted him requesting an interview, he informed the journalist that all board minutes had been duly signed and were available at the board secretariat, but alleges the defendants chose not to read them or decided not to understand their contents.

The former chairman seeks six reliefs from the court, including declarations that the publication was defamatory, ill-motivated, and intended to cause public disaffection. He wants GH¢10 million in compensatory damages, an apology and retraction published with the same prominence as the original story, and costs including legal fees.

The lawsuit comes amid broader controversy surrounding The Fourth Estate’s recent investigations into NLA operations. Sammi Awuku, former NLA Director-General and current Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, has accused the outlet of conflating strategic marketing sponsorships with funds from the NLA Good Causes Foundation and producing what he called a “misleading, lopsided” investigation.

The Chamber of Indigenous Businesses of Ghana also criticized the report as poor journalism and unethical investigation. These responses suggest the investigative series has touched sensitive nerves regarding how NLA manages contracts and expenditures.

Defamation cases in Ghana require plaintiffs to prove that statements were false, referred to them specifically, and damaged their reputation. Defendants can argue truth as a defense, or that their reporting constituted fair comment on matters of public interest.

The case raises questions about the boundaries of investigative journalism when examining government contracts and the use of public resources. Media organizations typically argue that scrutinizing how public entities manage taxpayer-funded operations falls squarely within their mandate, particularly when those operations involve substantial revenues and long-term contractual commitments.

For Nimako Marfo, the lawsuit appears aimed at vindicating his reputation and that of the board members who approved the contracts. For The Fourth Estate and MFWA, the case will test whether their investigation can withstand legal scrutiny and whether they can demonstrate the accuracy of their reporting on NLA’s business dealings.

Neither MFWA nor The Fourth Estate had publicly responded to the lawsuit as of Tuesday evening. The case is expected to proceed through Ghana’s court system, where media freedom advocates will likely watch closely to see how judges balance defamation protections against press freedom in investigating public institutions.