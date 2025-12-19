Ex-Convict Says Stigma and Economic Hardship Fuel Recidivism Temptation

An ex-convict has revealed that societal stigma and economic hardship have at times made him consider returning to the life that landed him in prison, highlighting challenges facing formerly incarcerated persons trying to reintegrate into society.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM with Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, the man, who served a seven-year sentence, said financial difficulties and lack of support on the outside have been major challenges for him and other ex-convicts. He stated that thoughts of returning to criminal activity have crossed his mind during periods of acute financial stress.

Despite these challenges, he said the inspiration he now provides to others keeps him from returning to criminal activities. He explained that testimonies from people who have been encouraged by his shared stories prevent him from going back to his former life.

The ex-convict also spoke about the difficulties of reintegration into society after long periods of incarceration. He noted that spending seven years behind bars and coming back has not been easy, though he acknowledged that life outside remains better than life in prison.

He explained that some people want to return to prison because they had stayed there for a long time and had built a family and friends there. Coming out to meet no family and friends would make them want to go back, he said. He added that basic needs such as food and shelter become problems when society does not welcome returning citizens.

The reintegration challenges he described reflect broader systemic issues affecting formerly incarcerated persons in Ghana. Limited access to employment, housing discrimination, broken family relationships and public stigma create barriers that make successful reintegration difficult even for those genuinely committed to rebuilding their lives.

Economic circumstances often compound these social challenges. Without steady income or savings, formerly incarcerated persons struggle to meet basic needs during the critical early months after release. This period of vulnerability can push individuals toward familiar survival strategies, including criminal activity, particularly when legitimate opportunities remain closed.

The ex-convict emphasized that returning citizens should not be judged harshly, and that prison can change people in positive ways. He stated that before most prisoners come out, they would have been changed, suggesting that rehabilitation programs and personal reflection during incarceration can produce genuine transformation.

He further urged the public to change how they view prisoners, arguing that people can change and should not be looked down upon. He noted that not all prisoners committed crimes, pointing out that some are innocent people who have been wrongly accused and convicted.

His comments highlight the need for more robust support systems for formerly incarcerated persons in Ghana. Reintegration programs, employment assistance, temporary housing support and community-based mentorship could reduce recidivism rates by addressing the practical challenges that drive some people back to criminal behavior.

Research on criminal justice systems globally shows that successful reintegration depends heavily on social support, economic opportunity and community acceptance. Countries that invest in structured reintegration programs typically experience lower recidivism rates compared to those that simply release prisoners without ongoing support or supervision.

Ghana’s prison system houses thousands of inmates, with many eventually returning to communities after serving their sentences. How effectively society reintegrates these individuals affects not only their personal outcomes but also public safety and the overall burden on the criminal justice system.

The stigma attached to incarceration in Ghana often follows individuals long after they have served their sentences, affecting their ability to secure employment, housing and social acceptance. Employers frequently refuse to hire formerly incarcerated persons, while landlords may deny them housing based solely on their criminal records.

Family relationships also suffer during long periods of incarceration, with some formerly incarcerated persons returning to find that spouses, children and extended family members have moved on or are unwilling to renew close ties. This social isolation can be psychologically devastating and economically catastrophic for people trying to rebuild their lives.

The ex-convict’s decision to share his story publicly represents an effort to humanize formerly incarcerated persons and challenge prevailing attitudes. By describing his struggles and temptations honestly while also emphasizing his commitment to staying on a positive path, he provides insight into the complex reality of life after prison.

Whether his advocacy and similar efforts by other formerly incarcerated persons will shift public attitudes and influence policy remains to be seen. Creating effective reintegration pathways requires sustained commitment from government, civil society organizations, employers and communities willing to give people genuine second chances.