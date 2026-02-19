Ewoyaa Lease Speculation Puts Atlantic Lithium on Ice

Atlantic Lithium Limited, the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company advancing Ghana’s first lithium mine, triggered a voluntary trading suspension on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Thursday, citing mounting speculation around its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project and the possibility of a corporate deal.

The halt, effective 19 February 2026, was requested by the company pending its formal response to a share price query raised by the ASX. Atlantic Lithium trades on three exchanges under the tickers AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE): ALLGH. Its shares on the GSE continue to trade normally during the suspension period.

In its official announcement, the company disclosed two triggers for the halt: market speculation surrounding the potential parliamentary ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease, and unspecified discussions about a potential corporate transaction. Atlantic Lithium was careful to note that it remains unaware of any new developments regarding the mining lease since its last update on 22 December 2025. The trading suspension is expected to lift no later than the opening of ASX markets on Monday, 23 February 2026.

The Ewoyaa Lithium Project, located in Ghana’s Central Region, has long been positioned as the country’s most advanced lithium development. The project holds a mining lease granted in October 2023, an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) permit issued in September 2024, and a Mine Operating Permit awarded in October 2024. It is being developed in partnership with Elevra Lithium Limited under an earn-in agreement.

The road to parliamentary ratification has not been straightforward. Ghana’s parliament previously paused consideration of the mining lease to allow for broader consultation on the country’s mining code and how royalties are applied, a move the company attributed to a wider policy review rather than any concern specific to the Ewoyaa project. Atlantic Lithium has also sought fiscal adjustments from the government, arguing that a collapse in global lithium prices has significantly eroded the project’s projected returns.

The halt announcement was authorised by Amanda Harsas, Finance Director and Company Secretary of Atlantic Lithium. The company’s chief executive officer is Keith Muller, who has been leading cost-cutting measures and operational restructuring as the firm navigates a prolonged period of depressed lithium prices globally.

Atlantic Lithium has pledged to release further announcements as circumstances develop.