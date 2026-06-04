Evra Mocks Arsenal Again After Champions League Final Loss

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has again mocked Arsenal, this time after the Gunners lost the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties.

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final but went down 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Kai Havertz’s early opener cancelled out by an Ousmane Dembélé penalty. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães missed in the shootout as PSG retained the trophy.

Evra marked the result by posting a video of the trophy set to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” then another clip of himself dancing to the same song. He joked that while Arsenal had won the Premier League, they would not lift the Champions League for another 50 years.

It was not his first dig at the Gunners. After Arsenal’s defeat to PSG in last season’s semifinal, Evra posted a similar video insisting his problem was with the club’s fans rather than its players. “I love Arteta, Mikel is a great friend,” he said, before adding, tongue in cheek, that he could not bring himself to truly dislike Arsenal.

Evra has long played up a running rivalry with Arsenal, and his latest posts quickly drew reaction from supporters of both clubs online.