Evivi Foods Introduces Locally Manufactured Soya Oil

Evivi Foods has launched Evivi Soya Oil at the National Theatre during the Nkyimkyim Experience Evivi Edition, attended by hundreds of entertainment and food enthusiasts. The launch marks another milestone for the Ghanaian food manufacturer in its expansion of locally produced products.

Guests sampled chicken kebabs prepared with Evivi’s poultry products and received samples of the newly introduced soya oil. The event showcased the growing portfolio of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Evivi Foods’ parent company.

Martin Tettey Nartey, General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, emphasized the product’s role in Ghana’s food self sufficiency agenda. The brand operates on three foundational pillars: local sourcing with farmer empowerment, quality processing with value addition, and building national pride alongside consumer confidence.

Nartey called for supportive government policies to protect local industries. He argued that achieving sustainability, competitiveness and national food security requires well designed trade and industrial policies creating fair conditions for Ghanaian producers.

Joana Asante, Commodities Manager at Evivi Foods, stated the products are manufactured locally to create jobs and boost the economy. She expressed confidence the soya oil would achieve market acceptance similar to Evivi Rice, another successful company product.

Asante noted that much of Ghana’s oil is imported, positioning Evivi Foods among the few producing locally. She assured consumers of quality controls meeting international standards, with production occurring in safe environments.

The raw material comes from Ghanaian soya farms, supporting the domestic agricultural value chain. Asante highlighted this approach particularly benefits women engaged in soya farming nationwide, potentially serving as a game changer for these farmers.

According to Asante, Evivi Soya Oil undergoes careful refining to deliver purity and aroma. Rich in essential nutrients and low in saturated fats, the product targets families prioritizing health and quality. The oil’s smooth texture and neutral taste complement various dishes, making it suitable for frying, baking and everyday cooking.

The launch represents Evivi Foods’ continued expansion in Ghana’s food manufacturing sector, contributing to job creation and economic growth while promoting locally sourced ingredients and reducing reliance on imports.