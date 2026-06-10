‘Everything Is Ready’—MP Challenges Delay in Opening Trede Hospital

A fully completed and equipped hospital in the Ashanti Region remains closed to patients nearly two years after its commissioning, prompting concerns over the underutilisation of critical healthcare infrastructure amid growing pressure on existing medical facilities.

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has called for the immediate operationalisation of the Trede District Hospital, arguing that the continued closure of the facility is denying residents access to much-needed healthcare services while valuable public assets risk deterioration.

During an inspection tour of health facilities in the region, Dr. Agyemang expressed concern that the 100-bed hospital, constructed under the Agenda 111 programme and commissioned in December 2024, remains idle despite being fully equipped and ready for use.

The facility includes an Accident and Emergency Unit, consulting rooms, inpatient wards and residential accommodation for health professionals.

According to the MP, the hospital has all the infrastructure required to begin serving patients immediately, with the only major outstanding requirement being the deployment of healthcare personnel.

“The facility is complete and ready. The equipment is available, the accommodation for staff has been provided, and the infrastructure is in place. What is needed now is the workforce to begin delivering healthcare services to the people,” he said.

Dr. Agyemang noted that the delay in opening the hospital comes at a time when health facilities across the Ashanti Region, particularly the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), continue to face challenges associated with overcrowding and increasing patient numbers.

He argued that facilities such as the Trede District Hospital could play a significant role in easing the burden on major referral hospitals by providing quality healthcare services closer to communities.

During his visit, the lawmaker toured the staff accommodation and observed that residential units intended for doctors and nurses remain unoccupied despite being fully furnished and fitted with amenities including air conditioners, television sets, ceiling fans and lighting systems.

He warned that prolonged inactivity at the facility could lead to the deterioration of infrastructure and equipment, resulting in avoidable financial losses to the state.

Dr. Agyemang also raised concerns about construction materials left on-site, some of which he said had already suffered damage due to prolonged exposure to weather conditions.

The MP stressed that healthcare delivery depends not only on physical infrastructure but also on the availability of qualified personnel, urging government to prioritise the recruitment and deployment of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to the facility.

His comments come amid renewed discussions about the utilisation of newly completed healthcare projects across the country and calls for government to ensure that investments in health infrastructure translate into improved healthcare access for citizens.

According to Dr. Agyemang, opening the Trede District Hospital would not only expand healthcare capacity in the Ashanti Region but also ensure that public resources invested in the project deliver the intended benefits to the population.

He therefore urged authorities to expedite all administrative processes necessary to make the facility operational, insisting that communities should not be deprived of healthcare services when the infrastructure is already available.

“The people deserve to benefit from this investment. The facility is ready to serve, and every effort should be made to ensure it begins operating as soon as possible,” he stated.