“Every Generation Faces Hunger”: Apostle Warns Ghana to Innovate or Risk Food Crisis

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has cautioned that the world, including Ghana and Africa, risks being hit by severe hunger by 2030 if leaders fail to plan ahead and adopt modern farming technologies.

Speaking on Angel TV, the Apostle drew parallels between biblical accounts of famine and present-day challenges, stressing that every generation faces its own form of hunger.

“Before the Bible prophecy, hunger will strike. This one is pure hunger. During Abraham’s time, there was hunger, and in Isaac’s time too there was hunger, but their leaders evaluated the situation and adopted solutions. Our generation must do the same,” he said.

Apostle Amoako Attah noted that despite Ghana’s fertile land, poor agricultural practices and the lack of innovation threaten food security. He called for a shift towards artificial intelligence (AI)-driven agriculture and irrigation systems, citing Isaac’s biblical example of drawing water from the ground to sustain farming.

“The way and manner we do our farming will bring us trouble if we don’t move into AI farming and adopt new technologies. Four thousand years ago Isaac irrigated the land. If we fail to unleash the creativity God has placed in our youth, the nation will suffer,” he warned.

He also expressed concern about Ghanaian youth shying away from productive ventures, noting that many prefer to pursue blogging and quick-money schemes rather than agriculture and innovation.

Quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11-12, Apostle Amoako Attah reminded the youth that life’s opportunities are shaped by time and chance, urging them to recognize their potential and avoid destructive lifestyles such as crime.

The Apostle concluded by stressing that the next generation will suffer if leaders fail to plan strategically to avert the looming global food crisis.