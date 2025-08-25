Evergrande Delisted as China’s Property Crisis Deepens

China Evergrande’s shares disappeared from Hong Kong’s stock exchange Monday, closing the chapter on what was once the world’s most valuable real estate company and Asia’s largest corporate collapse.

The delisting ends more than 15 years of trading for a company that symbolized China’s economic boom before becoming the face of its property sector meltdown. Evergrande shares lost over 99 percent of their value since peak trading levels.

“Once delisted, there is no coming back,” said Dan Wang, China director at Eurasia Group. The move represents a final milestone for a company that accumulated $300 billion in debt while building 1,300 projects across 280 Chinese cities.

Founder Hui Ka Yan’s fortune evaporated alongside his company’s collapse. Once Asia’s richest person with $45 billion in 2017, his wealth has shrunk to less than $1 billion. Regulators banned him from capital markets for life in March 2024 after discovering the company overstated revenue by $78 billion.

Hong Kong’s High Court ordered Evergrande’s liquidation in January following years of failed restructuring attempts. The company defaulted on overseas obligations in 2021 when Beijing imposed strict borrowing limits on property developers.

Liquidators revealed this month that Evergrande owes $45 billion but has sold only $255 million in assets. They acknowledged that full debt restructuring remains impossible, leaving creditors facing massive losses.

The crisis extends far beyond one company. China South City Holdings became the largest developer liquidated since Evergrande earlier this month, while Country Garden continues negotiating to restructure over $14 billion in foreign debt.

“The entire property sector is in difficulty. More Chinese firms will collapse,” said Duke University Professor Shitong Qiao.

Real estate once represented about one-third of China’s economy and served as the primary wealth storage vehicle for Chinese families. Housing prices have dropped at least 30 percent, destroying substantial household savings while triggering widespread construction industry layoffs.

The property downturn has become the biggest drag on China’s economic growth, which has slowed to around 5 percent from double-digit expansion in the early 2010s. Consumer spending remains suppressed as families watch their main asset lose value.

“The property slump has been the ultimate reason why consumption is suppressed,” Wang explained.

Beijing has introduced measures to support first-time homebuyers and stimulate related industries, but officials have avoided directly bailing out developers. Goldman Sachs warned in June that property prices could continue falling until 2027.

“I don’t think China has found a viable alternative to support its economy at the same scale,” Qiao noted, referring to real estate’s historical economic contribution.

President Xi Jinping has shifted focus toward high-technology sectors including renewable energy, electric vehicles, and robotics as China transitions away from property-driven growth. However, these industries remain too small to offset real estate’s decline.

Economist Alicia Garcia-Herrero offered a stark assessment of the situation. “There is no real light at the end of the tunnel,” she said regarding China’s property market prospects.

Wang estimates the market may only stabilize in approximately two years when housing demand aligns with available supply. Until then, China faces continued economic headwinds from its property sector troubles.

The Evergrande delisting serves as a symbolic endpoint for China’s property boom era, but the broader crisis affecting the world’s second-largest economy shows few signs of resolution.