Eva Longoria Reflects on Becoming Mother at 43

Eva Longoria says becoming a mother at 43 brought wisdom and patience she wouldn’t have possessed earlier in life, calling the timing perfect for balancing her Hollywood career with family priorities.

The actress, now 50, welcomed son Santiago Enrique Baston with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston in June 2018. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, Longoria explained how four decades of focusing on herself prepared her for motherhood in ways that would have been impossible at a younger age.

“You have so much more wisdom and patience when you become a mother in your forties,” Longoria told the publication. “It was all about me for so long. Forty years of me was enough time, so I was really blessed to have my child later in life because I had traveled, I’d done everything I needed to do for my career.”

The Desperate Housewives star currently appears in the holiday film Christmas Karma and has become highly selective about accepting roles. She now measures every professional opportunity against the time it takes away from her son.

“My family is my priority, so if I’m saying yes to something and it’s taking time away from them, it’s got to be something I’m really going to enjoy and people I really want to work with,” Longoria said. She described her current career phase as enjoyable extras rather than necessities. “Now everything I do is just icing on the cake and I get to do that with my son,” she added.

Longoria married Mexican media mogul Baston in 2016 during a sunset garden ceremony at his lakeside home outside Mexico City, attended by approximately 200 guests. The couple first met through mutual friends in 2013, and Baston proposed during a romantic getaway to Dubai in 2015.

The actress serves as stepmother to Baston’s three children from a previous relationship: daughter Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio. She credits her husband with supporting her ambitious career while maintaining their family unit.

“I’m busy and my career is very important to me, but I’m really fortunate that I met my match in that,” Longoria said, praising Baston for encouraging her professional pursuits.

Longoria’s upcoming projects include directing The Fifth Wheel, a Netflix comedy featuring Kim Kardashian. The film follows a group of best friends from high school attempting to reconnect during a weekend trip to Las Vegas. Kardashian portrays a hot outsider who crashes the weekend, forcing the friends to confront their messy lives and unraveling friendships.

The project marks Longoria’s second feature film as director following Flamin’ Hot, her 2023 biographical film about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. That debut premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival and won the festival’s audience award before releasing on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Netflix acquired The Fifth Wheel in a competitive bidding war over Thanksgiving weekend 2023. The film is written by longtime Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer Paula Pell and Girls5eva writer Janine Brito. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are producing through their Gloria Sanchez Productions banner, alongside Cris Abrego and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group. Filming is reportedly scheduled to begin in January 2026 and conclude in March 2026.

Producers specifically sought a female director for The Fifth Wheel and selected Longoria following multiple meetings, impressed by her successful directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot.

Longoria was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and former professional basketball player Tony Parker. She has been open about embracing aging while maintaining her health and mobility. “I want to have my 20-year-old body with my 50-year-old mind. Wouldn’t that be great? We’re all aging. It’s happening, so you have no choice but to embrace it,” she told The Sunday Times, adding that she still carries her now seven year old son.

The actress joins other Hollywood figures who have spoken about motherhood after 40, including Clare Danes, who welcomed her third child at 44.