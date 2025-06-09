EV-Laden Cargo Ship Burns Uncontrollably in Pacific

A cargo vessel carrying 3,000 vehicles, including 750 electric and hybrid models, has been abandoned in the Pacific Ocean after a severe lithium-ion battery fire broke out onboard.

The Morning Midas, en route from China to Mexico, continues to burn approximately 304 miles south of Alaska’s Adak Island as salvage teams prepare to respond.

The incident began late Tuesday when crew members detected smoke emanating from the deck. Despite deploying onboard fire suppression systems, the 22-person crew was forced to evacuate after flames overwhelmed containment efforts. Nearby merchant vessel Cosco Hellas rescued all sailors unharmed. UK-based ship manager Zodiac Maritime has contracted Resolve Marine for salvage operations, with specialists expected on-site by June 9.

This marks the latest in a series of cargo ship fires involving EVs. In 2022, the Felicity Ace sank in the Atlantic with 4,000 vehicles, while a 2023 Dutch coast incident resulted in fatalities. The recurring challenge stems from lithium-ion batteries’ propensity for thermal runaway – a self-sustaining combustion process that generates extreme heat and resists conventional extinguishing methods.

While EV fire rates remain statistically lower than gasoline vehicles, their intensity and persistence pose unique risks in maritime transport. Industry efforts to mitigate dangers include Texas-based Alkegen’s new aerogel battery insulation and advanced monitoring systems, though growing global EV shipments suggest such incidents may persist. The U.S. Coast Guard and Zodiac Maritime continue satellite monitoring as they assess the Morning Midas‘ fate.

Maritime safety experts note that confined cargo spaces and limited ventilation exacerbate fire risks, underscoring the need for specialized containment protocols as electrified transport scales globally.