EV House Launches Operations with Two Electric Vehicles

EV House LTD has officially launched operations in Ghana, unveiling two electric vehicles designed to advance sustainable mobility in the country’s automotive sector.

The company introduced the Geely Riddara RD6 and the Geely Geome Panda Mini at its East Legon headquarters, marking its entry into Ghana’s emerging electric vehicle (EV) market. The launch attracted industry stakeholders and highlighted growing interest in cleaner transportation solutions.

Founder and Chief Executive Edward T. Hightower outlined the company’s vision during the event, emphasizing commitment to sustainable transportation and local industry development. He described EV House’s mission as building an ecosystem connecting Ghana to the global electric vehicle industry rather than simply selling cars.

“Our mission at EV House is to empower Ghanaians to drive the future, a future that is cleaner, more efficient, and proudly made for Africa. We are not just selling cars; we are building an ecosystem that connects Ghana to the global electric vehicle industry. Together, we can make Ghana a leader in sustainable transportation across the continent,” Mr. Hightower stated.

EV House LTD operates as a subsidiary of Accra EV (GH) LTD, which focuses on electric car and pickup truck marketing, fleet management, and e-mobility solutions. The company aims to accelerate EV adoption among businesses, governments, and individual consumers while offering fleet solutions that enable customers to reduce costs.

Mr. Hightower brings over 30 years of global automotive experience in engineering, marketing, industrialization, and business leadership at major manufacturers including Ford, BMW, and General Motors (GM). He previously served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of a struggling United States (US) electric vehicle startup, leading its turnaround over three years. He authored “Motoring Africa: Sustainable Automotive Industrialisation,” published in 2018.

The automotive executive said the launch will drive Ghana’s transition to electric mobility while creating local employment, fostering innovation, and supporting development of a sustainable automotive ecosystem.

The Geely Riddara RD6, which EV House describes as the most functional electric vehicle in Ghana, combines luxury, performance, and practicality. The model features a dual-motor four-wheel drive configuration, a 424-kilometer driving range on a full charge, and a 15-kilowatt plug-in mobile power system capable of powering tools, appliances, and equipment.

EV House positions the RD6 as suitable for government fleets, logistics operators, and businesses seeking high-performance sustainable mobility solutions. The vehicle’s mobile power capability offers additional utility beyond standard transportation.

The Geely Geome Panda Mini, marketed as Ghana’s most accessible electric vehicle, offers a range up to 200 kilometers and can be charged from standard electrical outlets. The compact, efficient model accommodates four passengers and targets city driving, corporate fleets, municipal services, and small businesses seeking cost-effective, low-emission transportation.

The vehicle’s affordability and practicality position it as an entry point for Ghanaians considering the transition from conventional fuel-powered vehicles to electric alternatives. Its ability to charge from standard outlets addresses potential infrastructure concerns that often hinder EV adoption in emerging markets.

Mr. Hightower reaffirmed EV House’s commitment to environmental stewardship and technological advancement, positioning the company as a contributor to Ghana’s green industrial transformation. The launch reflects broader trends in African markets where governments and businesses increasingly explore sustainable transportation options.

Ghana’s electric vehicle market remains in its early stages, with infrastructure development and cost considerations presenting ongoing challenges. However, rising fuel prices and growing environmental awareness have increased interest in alternative transportation solutions across the country.

The success of EV House’s venture will likely depend on factors including charging infrastructure availability, government policy support, and the company’s ability to provide competitive pricing and reliable after-sales service. The launch represents a significant step in introducing electric mobility options to Ghanaian consumers and businesses.