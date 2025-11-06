European NGO Employee Sentenced to 10 Years Hard Labour for Espionage by Central African Republic Court

The Bangui Court of Appeal has sentenced Martin Joseph Figueira, a dual Belgian-Portuguese citizen, to 10 years of hard labour following a trial that concluded on November 4, 2025.

Mr Figueira, an employee of the American non-governmental organisation FHI 360, was also ordered to pay a fine of 50 million CFA francs to the Central African Republic (CAR). He was arrested in Zemio in May 2024.

The trial, which took place from October 28 to November 4, 2025, found Figueira guilty on six charges, including espionage, undermining the internal security of the state, participation in a criminal association, and incitement to hatred and rebellion. The prosecution had initially requested a 20-year sentence.

According to reports from the hearings, the court examined Mr Figueira’s alleged connections to armed groups and his relationship with the International Criminal Court (ICC). Testimony presented indicated that Figueira stated he had cooperated informally with an ICC representative in 2023.

This cooperation allegedly involved establishing contacts between the ICC and leaders of armed groups in the CAR, reportedly including Noureddine Adam, Bello Saidou, and Ousmane Mahamat.

The proceedings also included allegations of contact between Figueira and an ICC official, Nicolas Herrera. Materials presented during the trial reportedly included allegations that funds were transferred to armed groups via Figueira, which the prosecution linked to his alleged cooperation.