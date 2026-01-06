European Leaders Reject Trump’s Greenland Annexation Threats

Leaders from seven European nations issued a joint statement Tuesday rejecting President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to seize Greenland from Denmark, emphasizing that sovereignty and international law must be respected. The declaration came as Trump administration officials intensified rhetoric portraying the Arctic territory as vital to United States national security.

France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Denmark, and the United Kingdom signed the statement asserting that Arctic security must be achieved collectively with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies, including the United States. The document stressed adherence to United Nations (UN) Charter principles, particularly respect for sovereignty and border inviolability.

While acknowledging America as an essential NATO partner, the European leaders declared that Greenland belongs to its people and that decisions concerning the territory rest solely with Denmark and Greenland. The statement represents a rare unified European pushback against Trump administration foreign policy.

Greenland Premier Orla Joelsen issued a separate statement thanking European leaders for defending the territory’s autonomy. He firmly rejected any possibility of annexation.

“Our country is not something that can be annexed or taken over simply because someone wishes to do so,” Joelsen said. He described support from NATO allies as important and unequivocal amid repeated assertions from the US president that America is serious about Greenland.

Trump and senior aides have recently escalated discussions about Greenland’s strategic value. On Monday, top adviser Stephen Miller declined to rule out military force to gain control of the territory, arguing that American global leadership requires asserting US interests without apology.

European concerns reportedly intensified following the US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Diplomats view this action as evidence that Trump may follow through on his threats. Danish officials told American media that the Venezuela operation served as a wake-up call, reinforcing fears that Greenland could face similar targeting against the wishes of its residents.

Analysts warn that Europe’s measured response to US actions elsewhere could encourage further pressure. Nathalie Tocci, director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, argued that failing to firmly oppose such interventions risks emboldening more aggressive moves. She cautioned that ambiguity could be interpreted as submission and invite additional challenges to European sovereignty.

Trump’s statements have drawn criticism across the American political spectrum. Republican Representative Don Bacon called the threats embarrassing, saying they undermine trust among allies and benefit adversaries such as Russia and China.

“Denigrating our allies serves no purpose,” Bacon stated, urging an end to what he characterized as reckless rhetoric toward a NATO partner. His comments reflect growing unease within Trump’s own party about the diplomatic implications of the Greenland campaign.

The situation marks a significant strain in transatlantic relations, with European nations navigating between maintaining the NATO alliance and defending principles of territorial integrity. How the standoff develops could shape broader dynamics within the Western security alliance.