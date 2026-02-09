European Commission Finds TikTok Addictive Design Violates Digital Law

The European Commission (EC) issued preliminary findings on Thursday, February 6, that TikTok’s addictive design features violate the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), stating the platform failed to adequately assess how features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications and a highly personalized recommendation system could harm users’ physical and mental wellbeing, including minors and vulnerable adults.

The commission’s investigation preliminarily indicates that TikTok did not adequately assess how these addictive features could harm the physical and mental wellbeing of its users. The regulatory body stated its research and internal analysis indicated TikTok’s design encourages compulsive scrolling, reduces self-control and pushes users into autopilot mode.

The commission also noted TikTok overlooked key indicators of problematic use, such as nighttime usage by children and the frequency of app openings. These design features put users’ brains on autopilot and encourage compulsive behaviour, such as repeatedly opening and scrolling through the app, regulators stated in their findings.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy at the EC, said social media addiction can have detrimental effects on the developing minds of children and teens. She added that the Digital Services Act makes platforms responsible for the effects they can have on their users and emphasized that in Europe, authorities enforce legislation to protect children and citizens online.

The app has more than 1 billion users worldwide, including 200 million across Europe, according to European Commission data. The regulatory body concluded that TikTok seems to fail to implement reasonable, proportionate and effective measures to mitigate risks stemming from its addictive design, which violates the DSA.

TikTok rejected the commission’s allegations. The commission’s preliminary findings present a categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform, a TikTok spokesperson told Reuters. The company stated it is exploring options to challenge the claims and defend its platform design.

The investigation, launched on February 19, 2024, examines whether TikTok complies with the Digital Services Act, the EU law that establishes obligations for online platforms to manage risks, moderate content and promote transparency. The probe examined the company’s internal risk assessments, company data and scientific research on behavioral addiction.

The commission took particular issue with TikTok’s Daily Screen Time feature, which allows users to set a time limit and receive a notification when it is reached. A one hour time limit is automatically set for users aged 13 to 17. However, the Commission said this safeguard is ineffective because the warnings are easy to dismiss.

Regulators were also concerned with TikTok’s parental controls. Through a Family Pairing tool, parents can customize safety settings for their children, set screen time limits, receive activity reports and restrict certain search terms or hashtags. However, parental limits are not successful because they require additional time and skills from parents to introduce the controls, the commission stated.

To mitigate the risks, the commission proposed that TikTok must change the basic design of its service by disabling key addictive features such as infinite scroll over time, implementing effective screen time breaks including during the night, and adapting its recommender system. The commission said there should be mandatory screen time limits and lock outs at night to avoid sleep deprivation.

The commission’s conclusions were based on an analysis of TikTok’s risk assessment reports, internal data and TikTok’s responses to multiple requests for information, as well as a review of recent scientific research and interviews with experts in multiple fields including behavioral addiction. Officials said that combating behavioral addiction by minors was a mandatory component of the assessment of risks and that TikTok had ignored widespread evidence.

The commission based its investigation on a range of publicly available studies and expertise. It included a French parliamentary report that showed 8 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds spending more than five hours on TikTok, a Danish study mentioning users as young as eight using it on average more than two hours per day, and a Polish study where TikTok was cited as the most used platform after midnight by 13 to 18 year olds.

The preliminary findings do not prejudge the outcome of the overall investigation. TikTok now has the right to review the commission’s findings and respond in writing, including with its own solutions. The commission will also consult the European Board for Digital Services, an independent advisory group that applies the DSA rules and regulations.

If the preliminary findings are ultimately confirmed, TikTok risks a substantial fine for violating the DSA. Depending on the nature, gravity, recurrence and duration of the infringement, the fine can go up to 6 per cent of the company’s annual global turnover. TikTok’s global revenue was estimated at approximately $23.6 billion in 2024, meaning a maximum fine could reach $1.4 billion.

The commission’s preliminary findings on TikTok’s addictive design are part of its ongoing investigation regarding TikTok’s compliance with the Digital Services Act. Additionally, the commission preliminarily concluded in October 2025 that TikTok was in breach of the DSA regarding its failure to grant researchers access to public data. Another investigation into TikTok’s advertising rules has already been concluded.

Amnesty International on Friday urged the European Commission to enforce the Digital Services Act against TikTok’s addictive design and improve the safety of the social media platform. Lisa Dittmer, a researcher for the rights group, stated that for years now, TikTok has been the forefront of Big Tech’s race to capture children’s time and attention at all costs and described the announcement as an overdue but welcome acknowledgement of TikTok’s addictive design.

Dittmer added that governments must remember they also have a duty to protect children’s right to participate in the digital world and emphasized that the focus must be on tackling the toxic design of leading social media platforms through effectively enforcing laws like the Digital Services Act, as opposed to restricting children’s rights. Amnesty International’s research has repeatedly highlighted the serious risks TikTok poses to children and young people’s mental and physical health.

There have been lawsuits against TikTok in the United States over similar allegations of addictive design. The company settled a lawsuit in California related to social media addiction in January 2026. The preliminary ruling reflects mounting pressure on social media platforms over screen time, particularly for children and teenagers, with regulators worldwide increasingly questioning whether tech companies are doing enough to protect young users from addictive design features.

The European Commission has begun cracking down on social media companies for violating the Digital Services Act, a regulation that went into force in 2024 and was introduced to protect European consumers and hold Big Tech accountable for its practices. The commission said in October 2025 that TikTok and social media giant Meta violated the DSA because they make it difficult for researchers to access public data.