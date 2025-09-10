European Bank Partners Three Ethiopian Lenders on Climate Finance

The European Investment Bank’s development arm has signed technical assistance agreements with three major Ethiopian banks to strengthen their capacity for climate risk assessment and green lending initiatives.

EIB Global formalized partnerships with Zemen Bank, Dashen Bank, and Hibret Bank on Monday to enhance their ability to identify, assess, and manage climate-related risks while integrating environmental considerations into business strategies.

The agreements were announced during the Second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, which runs from September 8-10, 2025, convened by the African Union Commission and Ethiopian government. The summit focuses on accelerating climate solutions across the continent.

The partnerships mark the first implementation of EIB’s Greening Financial Systems Programme in Ethiopia, funded by Germany’s International Climate Initiative. The program aims to help participating banks better assess how climate change impacts their clients and encourage investments in weather resilience.

Ethiopia faces significant climate challenges including floods and droughts that affect agricultural productivity and economic stability. The country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy.

“Financial institutions play a critical role in addressing climate related risks and directing financial flows to zero carbon and climate resilient projects,” said Leyla Traoré, EIB Head of Representation to Ethiopia and the African Union.

The technical assistance will help banks analyze impacts of changing international climate policies on businesses and export-dependent industries. It also supports development of sustainable financing strategies to expand green lending across various economic sectors.

Germany’s State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth emphasized the importance of transforming global financial systems to align with Paris Agreement goals. The International Climate Initiative has supported over 1,000 climate and biodiversity projects in approximately 150 countries since 2008.

The program builds on Ethiopia’s earlier Greening Financial Systems Programme launch in May 2025, which established cooperation with the National Bank of Ethiopia to develop a national green taxonomy for sustainable investments.

Zemen Bank CEO Dereje Zebene highlighted the agreement’s alignment with new Corporate Governance Directive requirements that include mandatory sustainability disclosures. The bank, established in 2008, operates 132 branches across Ethiopia.

Hibret Bank Acting CEO Tsigereda Tesfaye noted her institution’s existing Environmental, Social, and Governance policy initiated in 2022. Founded in 1998, Hibret operates 496 branches with over 5,600 employees nationwide.

Dashen Bank CEO Asfaw Alemu emphasized the partnership’s role in creating opportunities for sustainable development through green financing. The bank, established in 1996, maintains over 900 branches with 60 percent located outside Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia represents one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing economies, with parliament recently passing legislation opening the banking sector to foreign investment. The government hopes this will attract international capital to support ambitious climate targets.

The EIB’s Finance in Africa Report 2024 indicates that offering climate products or issuing green bonds remains exceptional rather than standard practice among sub-Saharan African banks. This contributes to regional climate finance shortages, making Africa heavily dependent on international funding sources.

Climate-related financial flows to Africa represent only 12 percent of annual funding needed to implement nationally determined contributions and meet 2030 climate goals, according to EIB analysis.

The Ethiopian partnerships represent the third continental implementation of EIB’s technical assistance program, following similar initiatives with Kenya’s Central Bank and commercial banks, plus Bank of Kigali in Rwanda. Discussions continue for programs in West Africa Monetary Union, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Uganda.