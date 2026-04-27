Europe Commits €1 Billion to Power Up Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has pledged more than €1 billion to finance renewable energy projects across Sub-Saharan Africa, throwing the weight of Europe’s largest development lender behind Mission 300, an initiative aimed at connecting 300 million people on the continent to electricity by 2030.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño announced the pledge at the EIB Group Forum, with the financing to be deployed through EIB Global, the bank’s dedicated arm for development finance. The funds will support hydropower plants, utility-scale and distributed solar installations, wind farms, and electricity transmission networks.

Mission 300 was officially launched in January 2025 during the African Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and is led by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank (AfDB), with support from governments, private financiers and multilateral institutions. Ghana endorsed the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration and subsequently unveiled its own National Energy Compact under the initiative, targeting 30 percent renewable energy by 2035 and up to $20 billion in energy investments over the coming decade.

The scale of the problem the initiative is designed to address is significant. Around 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa still live without electricity, a gap that limits economic growth, healthcare, education and overall quality of life.

The EIB’s Sub-Saharan commitment is part of a broader push. EIB Global expects to contribute more than €2 billion to renewable energy projects across the entire African continent over the next two years, building on a track record that saw the bank invest €3.1 billion across Africa in 2025 alone, spanning sustainable energy, transport, water, health and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The pledge is closely aligned with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to mobilise large-scale sustainable infrastructure investment worldwide, with Africa identified as a primary region of engagement.

AfDB President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah welcomed the announcement, saying the commitment brings the initiative measurably closer to the 300 million people it is designed to serve. World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, who co-leads Mission 300, stressed that the initiative was designed as a platform to bring development banks, governments and private capital together around a single objective, and that what matters now is execution.

For Ghana, which is already a participant in the Mission 300 framework and has committed to expanding clean energy capacity, the EIB financing pool represents a concrete external resource to complement its national energy agenda. Ghana’s energy sector has faced persistent reliability challenges rooted in an over-dependence on thermal generation, financing constraints and procurement bottlenecks. Analysts and sector observers note that translating international financing commitments into operational projects will require policy clarity, bankable project structures and disciplined implementation at the national level.