EU Presses Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire on Cocoa Reforms

The European Union and French development partners are pressing Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to speed up reforms in the cocoa sector after new research shows tougher sustainability standards are needed.

Researchers presented findings from the Cocoa4Future project at a two day feedback workshop in Accra this week. The initiative, funded by the EU and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), examined agroforestry models, disease control and socioeconomic dynamics across cocoa farming communities in both countries. Officials said the work provides practical pathways for producers to meet tightening European market requirements on deforestation, traceability and labor standards.

Professor Felix Asante, the University of Ghana’s Pro Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development, told the opening session that cocoa forms the backbone of both economies. He emphasized that researchers must engage policymakers and stakeholders directly. “The scientists need to involve policymakers and stakeholders, otherwise their research will not be useful for development of the country and this sector,” he stated.

EU officials delivered frank assessments about what’s at stake for West African suppliers. Failing to accelerate adoption of agroforestry, curb deforestation and address child labor risks could leave producers squeezed by new European regulations and buyer demands, they warned. Paulina Rozycka, Head of Section for Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the EU delegation, said cocoa connects the two continents.

“Cocoa connects Africa and Europe. It is our common duty to make it a driver of sustainable development, free from deforestation and child labor, ensuring decent income for producers,” Rozycka told delegates. Her comments underscored growing pressure from European markets for ethical sourcing and environmental compliance throughout cocoa supply chains.

The Cocoa4Future evidence reveals a narrow window for meaningful action. Researchers documented aging orchards, falling yields and the spread of cocoa swollen shoot virus disease (CSSVD). These trends raise production risks even as global cocoa prices experience periodic spikes. The findings paint a challenging picture for farmers already struggling with climate variability and limited resources.

The project tested and compared monoculture systems against agroforestry approaches over multiple growing seasons. Results showed that diversified, shade tree integrated farms boost resilience to pests and climate shocks while supporting household food security. These systems allow farmers to cultivate complementary crops alongside cocoa, reducing vulnerability to price fluctuations and harvest failures.

Project partners and donors used the workshop to advocate for specific policy moves. Recommendations include expanding farmers’ access to recommended shade tree seedlings and improving extension services across rural areas. They also called for clarifying tree ownership rules within agroforestry systems and stepping up rehabilitation and compensation schemes for farms infected by swollen shoot disease.

Participants urged investment in resistant planting material and increased funding for CSSVD research. The virus remains one of the most destructive threats to West African cocoa production, capable of wiping out entire orchards and forcing farmers to replant from scratch. Better disease management strategies could protect livelihoods while maintaining productivity levels.

Clementine Dardy, the AFD’s Country Director for Ghana and Liberia, told delegates that agroecology and good governance must work together. She stressed that finance and technical support should follow the evidence produced by rigorous research. The AFD representative cited practical solutions emerging from the project that can make real differences on the ground.

“Agroecology and good governance go hand in hand,” Dardy stated, highlighting examples of assisted natural regeneration and mixed crop systems that reduce vulnerability. These approaches enable farmers to restore degraded land while maintaining income through diversified production. The techniques align with both environmental goals and economic needs of smallholder families.

The recommendations signal a shift away from large, state led plantation schemes toward farmer centered approaches. These include assisted natural regeneration and on farm diversification into crops such as coconuts, avocados and coffee. Researchers argued that redirecting resources toward building smallholders’ capacity will deliver better environmental and livelihood outcomes than top down land conversion programs.

Workshop organizers emphasized that current practices must evolve quickly to protect the sector’s future competitiveness. European markets increasingly demand proof of sustainable production methods, fair labor practices and zero deforestation commitments. Producers who cannot demonstrate compliance may face restricted market access or price penalties.

The Cocoa4Future project ran for several years across both countries, working with farmers and research institutions to gather comprehensive data. Its findings now provide policymakers with locally adapted evidence for crafting reform strategies. Implementation of recommended changes could determine whether West African cocoa remains viable in evolving global markets.

Both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire together produce roughly two thirds of the world’s cocoa supply. The crop supports millions of smallholder farming families and generates significant export revenues for both economies. However, sustainability challenges threaten the sector’s long term viability and farmers’ ability to earn decent incomes from their labor.

The Accra workshop brought together researchers, government officials, development partners and industry stakeholders. Participants discussed pathways for scaling successful practices identified through the project while addressing systemic barriers to adoption. The dialogue reflected growing recognition that incremental improvements alone won’t suffice to meet mounting sustainability pressures.