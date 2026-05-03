EU Parliament Backs Cocoa Deal Promising Living Income for Farmers

The European Parliament has approved amendments to the International Cocoa Agreement (ICA), backing a reformed global framework that for the first time places a living income for cocoa farmers at the centre of international trade policy, a development with direct consequences for producers in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, who together supply more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa.

The consent vote, held on April 29, 2026, endorses amendments to the ICA 2010, which has been in force since 2012 and was set to expire in September 2026. The revised agreement gives the pact an indefinite duration, subject to review every five years, and realigns its provisions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Crucially, the amended agreement introduces a formal objective of achieving living incomes for cocoa farmers through fairer prices, a target long demanded by producer countries that have argued the global cocoa supply chain systematically undervalues their farmers.

Belgian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Yvan Verougstraete, who has championed the agreement, framed the vote as a moment of responsibility for the European Union. “Europe can and must ensure that products entering its market comply with clear standards: respect for fundamental rights, absence of forced labour, and dignified production conditions at every level of the supply chain,” Verougstraete said.

The vote arrives at a difficult moment for cocoa producers. Prices have fallen by nearly 70 percent from their record highs in 2024, when benchmark futures reached above $12,000 per tonne, with prices in early 2026 trading closer to $3,000 per tonne. The collapse has compounded financial pressure on farmers in West Africa who had already seen limited benefit from the price surge due to government-controlled pricing systems. Despite the fall in commodity prices, European retail prices for chocolate products have continued to rise, with the cost pass-through from lower raw material prices remaining slow.

Verougstraete noted the disconnect directly: “In a context where cocoa prices have fallen by nearly 70% since 2024, further weakening some producers, European consumers have yet to see any benefit from this decrease on supermarket shelves.”

The revised ICA also expands cooperation on research and innovation, introduces environmental and social sustainability pillars into the agreement’s structure, and aims to reinvigorate attention on value addition and food safety along the cocoa supply chain.

For Ghana, which has been navigating a simultaneous crisis at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) — including a GH¢32.9 billion debt pile and a contested mid-season producer price cut — the agreement’s living income objective represents a potential longer-term structural support, though translating the international framework into farm-level income gains will require sustained domestic and multilateral follow-through.

The International Cocoa Organization, of which the European Union is a member, must now formally ratify the amendments, with a deadline extended to June 2026.